why Daniel Craig is the best James Bond

To die can wait, the ultimate film starring Daniel Craig as agent 007, will be released this Wednesday, October 6. The opportunity to take stock of the Craig era.

If James Bond changed Daniel Craig’s life, Daniel Craig changed James Bond forever. The first blond 007 agent, Daniel Craig succeeded in making his predecessors forget with a more human and more violent reinterpretation of the myth created by Ian Fleming in the fifties.

Heavily criticized in his early days, Daniel Craig is now acclaimed by fans and is considered one of the best, if not the best, James Bond performers in the franchise. On the occasion of the release this Wednesday, October 6 of To die can wait, his final film in the shoes of agent 007, a look back at the contributions of the actor to this immortal franchise but still on the verge of being obsolete.

James Bond’s response to Jason Bourne

Without The memory in the skin (2002), Casino Royale (2006) would probably never have seen the light of day. The first film of the Daniel Craig era, which stands out for its graphic violence and jerky rhythm, can be interpreted as the response of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the producers of the saga, to the nervous thriller of Doug Liman released September 25, 2002, two months before Die another day, with Pierce Brosnan.

Matt Damon shines as an amnesiac agent pursued by a paranoid CIA in this first Hollywood thriller to talk about the post 9/11 world. Released November 20, 2002, Die another day On the contrary, seems completely old-fashioned with its heated plot from the Cold War and its villain, a North Korean colonel who in revenge on Bond changes his identity thanks to cosmetic surgery.

Inspired by a story by Ian Fleming, Casino Royale offers more than a homecoming, a real reinterpretation of the myth according to the codes of contemporary action cinema. Martin Campbell, already at the helm of the rebirth of Bond in the 1990s with Goldeneye, was inspired in Casino Royale of Paul Greengrass’ jerky staging in The death in the skin (2004).

The opening sequence of the film, in black and white, with its dirty and washed-out image, made an impression. Bond appears there mercilessly, as he had never been seen, smashing skulls against sinks. Then outdated by Jason Bourne’s capoeira, James Bond is forced to adopt a new way of fighting, more physical. Casino Royale sees him in particular doing parkour, in a breathtaking scene.

In the wake of The memory in the skin, the CIA (played by Felix Leiter) is also making a comeback in Casino Royale. It is thus not a coincidence that Félix Leiter is with M (Judi Dench) the only character of the franchise to make an appearance: with this film, Broccoli and Wilson have tried to wipe out the clichés of the franchise. to make James Bond more credible in a now less bipolar world, marked by the decentralization of conflicts and an unpredictable terrorist threat.

As a series like The Legends Office, we no longer practice espionage in the 21st century as during the cold war. The British spy reviewed and corrected by Daniel Craig has thus shed his traditional gadgets to focus on his main strengths: blue eyes of great intensity and an ability to deliver each reply with gentleness and mischief. While Craig’s Leap does sound like a killer, he’s surprisingly never threatening and always appears onscreen as a flesh-and-blood individual.

The synthesis of its predecessors

Daniel Craig is the synthesis of his predecessors: cool like Sean Connery, he has the emotion of George Lazenby, the smoothness of Roger Moore, the harshness of Timothy Dalton and the charms of Pierce Brosnan. Daniel Craig is also very close to the James Bond written by Ian Fleming. Even in one of the most maligned parts of the saga, Quantum of Solace, Craig possesses the cruelty of the original character.

“In my opinion it is perhaps the right synthesis between Sean Connery and Timothy Dalton”, summarizes on RTL Guillaume Evin, author of Encyclopedia 007. “From the first, he borrows the feline aspect, racy, cynical killer with an incredible magnetism. From the second, he takes up this sensitive, vulnerable, a little tormented, more human aspect and finally it is also what pleases.”

His predecessors were not mistaken in crowning him the best performer of James Bond in the saga. Roger Moore had estimated in 2012 in Time Magazine that he was the character’s “incarnation par excellence” and that he had “lengthened Bond’s life expectancy by fifty years” thanks to Sky Fall! “I found Casino Royale exceptional, “he added.” “I found the action scenes to be amazing – he did more in the first thirty seconds of the movie than I did in fourteen years of Bond! To me, he looks like a killer. He seems to know what the hell is. he does while I look like a man going to cheat at backgammon. “

After discovering the films of his successor, Pierce Brosnan had felt for his part that he was “not up to the task”. According to comedian Joe Rogan, Craig is the best Bond “by far” and for a very simple reason: “The only thing that keeps people from thinking this is nostalgia. If you think about it objectively and wonder which of those assholes can really kill people is Daniel Craig. That’s not disrespecting Roger Moore or Tim Dalton. Best is Sean Connery if you’re a little plague, or Daniel Craig if you’re really honest. “

The most human James Bond

Inspired by Batman by Christopher Nolan, the films of the Daniel Craig era also stand out from the rest of the series by developing a narrative arc over five films to explore the trauma and the past of the character. Sky Fall reveals the death of parents in an attack, Spectrum reveals an unexpected bond between Bond and Blofeld. As in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every character is intertwined, and the narrative is riddled with license nods.





Under the leadership of Daniel Craig, James Bond became more human and over time, his adventures became true melodramas. His missions and the villains he faces now take up less space in the story than his chosen family (M, Moneypenny, Q, Madeleine) and the character stays in To die can wait still traumatized by the death fifteen years earlier, of his partner Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). One of the great successes of the Craig era was also the chemistry between 007 and M (Judy Dench).

An actor more subtle than you might think, Daniel Craig played a Bond close to burn-out and refusal to comply, like many heroes of series from the early 2000s. We find in his Bond a bit of the depressive Mafioso Tony Soprano. Sky Fall shows a completely alcoholic James Bond, failing his physical and psychological assessment, on the verge of retirement. He is faithful to the character of Fleming on this point – and Craig’s Leap is the one who consumed the most drinks on screen (81 glasses in four films, or 26 in Casino Royale and 25 in Spectrum).

In To die can wait, Cary Joji Fukunaga is particularly interested in this humanity and most often films the character in the shadows or with his face hidden by glasses, as if he wanted to disappear.

Apart from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, no one believed in this humanized version of James Bond. Even Sam Mendes thought it would be a “very bad idea,” he told the BBC in 2015.

“I thought Bond had turned out to be the opposite of what Daniel is – flippant, affable and courteous comedian, sort of parody of sorts – and I thought that wouldn’t match Daniel’s passion and honesty. As an actor.”

A body that suffers

The rebirth of James Bond came through the image of a spy with a bodybuilt body, like an inverted mirror of his tormented soul. Trained for fifteen years by former navy Simon Waterson, Daniel Craig set out to divert the traditional image of James Bond into a veritable killing machine – the Bond of Spectrum sometimes reminds one of the Schwarzenegger of Commando.

Magnified in a scene from Casino Royale in homage to Ursula Andress in Dr. No, James Bond’s muscular body has become an integral part of the development of an increasingly vulnerable character. Craig’s Bond tastes as much as possible (on screen and on set). He bleeds much more than his predecessors and is tortured regularly. In Casino Royale, the Number “scratches his balls”, with great knocks of the rope with knots. In Sky Fall, it was MoneyPenny who killed him by accident. In Spectrum, Blofeld pierces his skull. Unheard of in a saga that previously looked more like a kind Club Med catalog.

Craig’s Leap rarely gets by on its own and relies more than its predecessors on outside help, although it often proves unable to save loved ones: Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) dies in Casino Royale, Strawberry Fields (Gemma Arterton) in Quantum of Solace and Séverine (Bérénice Marlohe) and M in Sky Fall. A pain that Bond had only experienced in In the secret service of his majesty (1969) and License to kill (1989).

“Daniel Craig’s films are haunted by the idea of ​​James Bond resurrecting from the dead. His body has become the living archive of his trauma,” explained to CNN the specialist of the saga Lisa Funnell. “James Bond always plays on the side of death – it is the scenario which wants that – and it is for this reason that Daniel Craig displays an expression which has become a kind of death mask”, also underlines in Le Figaro Frédéric Albert Lévy, author of Bond, the spy we loved.

The king of the box office

With Daniel Craig, James Bond has become cool again, with an audience bored by his adventures. From Sky Fall, the franchise has ceased to be inspired by The memory of the skin to tap into Impossible mission by Tom Cruise. Spurred on by Sam Mendes, the saga has rediscovered the spirit of the first films with Sean Connery by reactivating part of Bondian mythology (gadgets, militarized Aston Martins, return of recurring characters like Q and Moneypenny). A return to classicism which nevertheless saw the series reconnect with its macho quirks.

Daniel Craig also established himself in the role by directing the most memorable action sequences of the saga: the race in Madagascar in Casino Royale, the opening of Quantum of Solace in Siena in Italy, the train attack in Sky Fall, the sequence shot in Mexico City in Spectrum.

This new formula was immediately acclaimed by the public. Daniel Craig is the franchise’s most lucrative actor, grossing $ 3.6 billion at the box office. Sky Fall and Spectrum were both Oscar nominees in the Best Original Song category. In 2012, Daniel Craig inaugurated the London Olympics with Queen Elizabeth II. “Craig has rekindled the interest of the general public in the franchise by being the best actor of the series, summed up in the columns of the Observe Mark O’Connell, author of Catching Bullets: Memoirs of a Bond Fan.

Daniel Craig also launched a new dynamic by attracting prestigious directors to his purse. Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes (American Beauty) has signed two films, while Emmy Award-winning Cary Joji Fukunaga for True Detective, is in command of To die can wait. Denis Villeneuve and Kathryn Bigelow were nominated and Danny Boyle (Oscar winner for Slumdog Millionaire) was hired before abruptly leaving the project in 2019. Long in the hands of action film makers, the saga James bond has become a prestigious cultural object. And Daniel Craig his almost unbeatable icon.