Why is Disney going to pay Scarlett Johansson millions because of Disney +?

Disney had decided to release Black Widow on Disney + at the same time as its theatrical release. Scarlett Johansson felt this was causing her prejudice. The two sides have reached an agreement, which would amount to nearly $ 40 million, according to the Deadline website.

” I’m glad we were able to resolve our differences with Disney », Announced Scarlett Johansson in a press release, taken up by the well-informed site Deadline, September 30, 2021. The actress headliner of the blockbuster Black widow attacked Disney, owner of the Marvel franchise last July, claiming to have suffered several injuries.

After a few weeks of heated exchanges between the two parties and unpleasant press releases, Disney finally seems to have agreed to pay Scarlett Johansson a large sum of money to avoid having to go to court. As is often the case in these cases, the amount was not disclosed, but according to Deadline it could amount to $ 40 million, paid in installments.

” I am very glad that we were able to come to a common agreement “, Commented Alan Bergman, executive in charge of Disney Studios content. ” We appreciate her contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and look forward to working with her in many other upcoming projects, including Tower of Terror (the remake of a cult movie, announced in 2021 by Disney, editor’s note) . “

What did Scarlett Johansson hold against Disney and Disney +?

But why did Disney agree to give the actress so much money? His grievances were in fact spread over two separate planes, both equally important.

One, the film Black widow should have been released only in theaters. Being a Marvel blockbuster, it was obvious that the film would be very successful, and would pay big. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that put the world on hold for nearly a year, the release of the action-packed feature film has been repeatedly postponed. And when the film was finally released for July 2021, it was presented with a major change: yes, Black widow would certainly be screened in theaters, but it would be posted on Disney +, in many countries, the same day (note that France was not concerned for questions of media chronology).

For Disney +, the subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform, it was a piece of cake: the blockbuster was offered to subscribers (who already pay 8.99 euros per month) for an additional cost. up to $ 30.

For Scarlett Johansson, it was a disappointment. On the one hand, part of his salary was supposed to be indexed to the exclusive theatrical release. Black Widow: the actress therefore immediately saw a shortfall in it, because, mechanically, fewer spectators went to the cinema to see the Marvel film. ” As Ms. Johansson, Disney, Marvel, and everyone in Hollywood know, a theatrical release means that the release is exclusively in theaters. Disney was aware of this promise, but nonetheless asked Marvel to break its promise and release the film on the Disney + streaming service the same day it was released in theaters. », Could one read in the complaint of the actress.





But there is a second not insignificant effect to this strategy of Mickey’s firm: Disney + has very surely taken advantage of Black widow to gain many subscribers. Admittedly, the SVOD platform was not doing badly so far (its rise, driven by the effects of confinements, was meteoric), but the arrival of this “bonus” clearly boosted its success. And Scarlett Johansson considers that, her image having been used to advertise the Disney + service, she deserves compensation.

We will probably never know how much the artist finally obtained, but this disagreement will in any case have confirmed a major break in the film industry, which is still struggling with the extremely rapid rise of video on demand platforms by subscription (SVOD). This kind of conflict is unlikely to be the last.

