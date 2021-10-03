why there was no minute of silence for Bernard Tapie

Initially planned by the delegate for the match between Lille and OM, the minute of silence in tribute to Bernard Tapie did not take place for fear of whistles in the stands of the Pierre-Mauroy stadium.

The people of Marseille and part of French sport mourn the death of Bernard Tapie this Sunday. Died of a long illness at the age of 78, the former president of OM has received numerous tributes.

But the minute of silence planned before the kick-off of the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Marseille did not finally take place. A decision motivated by the fear of whistles in the stands of the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq.

A photo of Tapie broadcast on giant screens

Due to several incidents in recent weeks, OM supporters have been banned from traveling for this championship match against LOSC. In fact, the LFP has seen fit not to organize a minute of silence.

A photo of Bernard Tapie was however broadcast on the giant screens of the stadium 10 minutes before the kickoff of this shock between Lille and Marseille. During the meeting, OM players and Jorge Sampaoli’s staff all wore a black armband in tribute to the iconic former leader.

OM fans defy the ban

Two decrees from the Ministry of the Interior and the Northern Prefecture prohibited OM supporters from going to Pierre-Mauroy or even from circulating near the northern enclosure.





OM supporters circumvented the travel ban in Lille © DR RMC Sport

But these two decisions of the public authorities did not prevent about fifty OM supporters from settling in the stands of the stadium. Present near the visitor parking lot, which remained closed, they sang a few songs to the glory of the Marseille club.