why we love Dany Boon’s comedy

A huge hit when it was released in theaters in 2008 with 20.3 million spectators, Dany Boon’s comedy is above all a declaration of love for its region of origin. Difficult to remain unmoved in front of this band of ch’timis!
Civil servant at the Post Office, Philippe Abrams is transferred in spite of himself to the small town of Bergues, in the North, and discovers the local culture … Impossible to forget this pretty social comedy, which became a real social phenomenon when it was released in theaters, in 2008, and the second biggest success of all time in France! Himself a native of the region, Dany Boon was ideally placed to evoke the Ch’timis, the inhabitants of Lille, Lens and its surroundings, and their inimitable accent, often mentioned in his sketches, in his Welcome to the Ch’tis.
Northern fantasies
In front of and behind the camera for his second feature film, Dany Boon avoids the trap of easy caricature to deliver a true declaration of love to his native region. If he laughs at something, it’s not the North but clichés about the North. Subtle nuance which gives all its strength and all its fun to the film. You have to see these “Southerners” shaking watch the weather reports, convinced that the temperatures displayed are only vague indications of the polar cold which does not fail to strike a few hundred kilometers higher, in summer as in winter! And imagine nothing less than the third world past Lyon or, horror of horrors, Paris. From this gap between imagination and reality arise a number of gags: Philippe unable to convince his wife that the situation is not so dramatic that it ends up darkening the picture to better ensure his attentions once home to the fold.
A real authenticity ch’ti
Obviously inspired, Dany Boon films everything that makes the true North: the charming streets of the historic center of Lille, the feverish stands of the Lens stadium, the bell towers overhanging vast plains close to the Plat Pays and, of course, kindness and the legendary warmth of its inhabitants. There remains all the same the ch’ti accent, hilarious and at the base of many misunderstandings between Philippe and François. The actor and director will do it again a few years later with The Ch’tite Family (2018), without finding the same going. Ch’timi or not, the pleasure of rediscovering the authenticity of this phenomenal film cannot be denied years later. What if the destination of your next vacation was the North?