    With its spring-summer show, Hermès takes us directly to next season

    Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski chose to present her Hermès spring-summer 2022 fashion show on Saturday in a bright air terminal at Le Bourget. With the key to a sleek collection of minimalist chic and sensual to die for.

    The decor

    The guests were expected about an hour from Paris, in a Le Bourget terminal decorated for the occasion with huge light panels painted by the artist Flora Moscovici. At the end of the parade, the doors opened on the horizon and the sky where the planes pass. Ready to take off?


    Hermès Spring-Summer 2022 Parade, Paris - Look 66.

    Imaxtree

    The allure

    Airy, refined, graceful, sexy … The mood of this collection alternates in monochromes as powerful as they are soothing – white, hazelnut brown, maple brown, wheat yellow, black -, giving pride of place to smooth leather worked in very sensual strapless sundresses, mid-calf cut drawstring pants, tight-fitting little jackets and ultra-short apron dresses.


    Hermès strapless dress

    Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP


    We also find the athletic chic spirit dear to Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski, with these long fitted pleated dresses with thin straps revealing the shoulders or these superb wide pants or leather shorts with drawstring waist, worn with silk mesh bras.

    We also like

    Printed blouses or pajama-style silk shirts worn open on tuned underwear or belted with a thin link belt.


    Hermès open shirt

    Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

    At the feet

    Ultra light leather sandals with rubber soles that take us straight to spring.


    Hermès sandals

    Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

