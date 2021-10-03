With its spring-summer show, Hermès takes us directly to next season

Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski chose to present her Hermès spring-summer 2022 fashion show on Saturday in a bright air terminal at Le Bourget. With the key to a sleek collection of minimalist chic and sensual to die for.

The decor

The guests were expected about an hour from Paris, in a Le Bourget terminal decorated for the occasion with huge light panels painted by the artist Flora Moscovici. At the end of the parade, the doors opened on the horizon and the sky where the planes pass. Ready to take off?



Imaxtree

The allure

Airy, refined, graceful, sexy … The mood of this collection alternates in monochromes as powerful as they are soothing – white, hazelnut brown, maple brown, wheat yellow, black -, giving pride of place to smooth leather worked in very sensual strapless sundresses, mid-calf cut drawstring pants, tight-fitting little jackets and ultra-short apron dresses.



Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP



We also find the athletic chic spirit dear to Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski, with these long fitted pleated dresses with thin straps revealing the shoulders or these superb wide pants or leather shorts with drawstring waist, worn with silk mesh bras.

We also like

Printed blouses or pajama-style silk shirts worn open on tuned underwear or belted with a thin link belt.



Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

At the feet

Ultra light leather sandals with rubber soles that take us straight to spring.



Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP