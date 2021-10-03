Xbox Game Pass: the list of 6 games soon to be retired, including Tales of Vesperia | Xbox one

Games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog do not stay there indefinitely. As you read in our report on the Xbox Game Pass review, games remain in the catalog between 12 and 18 months. For this month of October, six games are listed as soon to be withdrawn from the Game Pass catalog but arrivals will be announced next week.

Don’t hesitate to take a look at the list of all the Xbox Game Pass games coming in 2021 and 2022 as well as the Xbox Game Pass games for October!

6 Xbox Game Pass games withdrawn mid-October 2021

ScourgeBringer (Console and PC)

Heave Ho (PC)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Editon (Console and PC)

Katana Zero (Console and PC)

The Swords of Ditto: Momo’s Curse (Console and PC)

GONNER 2 (Console and PC)

We don’t yet know the exact date when these games will be retired, but as often, there’s a good chance it will be mid-October.

See you next week on Xboxygen to discover the new Xbox Game Pass games for the month of October even if we already know 9 of them! Back 4 Blood is coming, for example, on October 12 with A Memoir Blue and Age of Empires IV coming to PC on October 28. The list is not over!