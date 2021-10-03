Xiaomi formalizes the Redmi Note 10 Lite… Or rather renames the Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi continues to offer alternatives to its base models and the Redmi Note 10 is no exception to the rule. The Chinese firm has just formalized a Lite version of the smartphone, with a rather solid technical sheet.

The Redmi Note 10 range continues to grow. Indeed, Xiaomi has just formalized the arrival of the Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. As usual, it is quite possible that the latter will quickly be offered beyond these borders. He therefore joins eight of his fellows, all markets and countries combined.

However, on closer inspection, we realize that it is heavily inspired by the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has already been announced. This can be seen in particular in terms of design, with a dorsal photo island placed in the center, while it is on the left side on the rest of the range.

A solid technical sheet, but no surprises

We are therefore entitled to a 6.67-inch IPS panel with Full HD + definition (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 20: 9 format, all protected by Gorilla Glass. Under the latter, we find a Snapdragon 720G coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD). A fingerprint sensor is located on the left edge and we appreciate the presence of a 3.5 mm mini-jack port.





For the photo, there is a quadruple sensor composed of a 48-megapixel wide-angle whose lens opens at f / 1.9, an ultra-wide-angle of 8 Mpx (f / 2.2) as well as a depth sensor and a macro module (5 megapixels).