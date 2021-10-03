“You hurt a lot of people in the drafting of France 2”, Léa Salamé reframes Jean-Luc Mélenchon in On est en direct (VIDEO)

Jean-Luc Mélenchon tackled Léa Salamé in We are live on the audiences of its shows of France 2. A reflection that the morning of France Inter did not appreciate.
The debate between Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Eric Zemmour on BFMTV eclipsed the premiere of France 2’s new political show, Elysee 2022. The public service channel, however, wanted the leader of France Insoumise to be its first guest. According to the newspaper The world, the politician was initially to participate, but had imposed conditions judged “unacceptable“by France Televisions in exchange for his presence. Information denied by the entourage of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. His campaign director, Manuel Bompard, assured this Friday that they did not “never made requests of this nature”. “We only want honest and loyal specifications”, he had underlined. The next day, the 2022 presidential candidate mocked the program’s catastrophic hearings in Do not touch My TV. “Me, I had nothing to do with it, they took a nice jail “, he had blurted out.
A remarkable passing of arms between Léa Salamé and Jean-Luc Mélenchon
Guest ofWe are live, the show now co-hosted by Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier, Jean-Luc Mélechon tackled the morning of France Inter. “I would still like to mention that there are also people who find it nice to me, Léa”, he launched, under the laughter of Laurent Ruquier. “Is that so !”, replied the main interested party. He then carried the blow to the journalist. “No, but it does exist. The day you have a program that makes as many votes as I do in the elections. You will come and deny me”, he continued with a big smile. “This one, he had prepared it“, underlined the hilarious host.
“It’s not me who takes it badly”
The politician then sought to clear his customs: “Lea, don’t take it the wrong way! I had no bad intentions”. A little annoyed, the companion of the European deputy Raphaël Glucksmann answered him. “It is not me who takes it badly. In any case, this is not the place. But you have hurt a lot of people in the editorial staff of France 2. We will pass“, she concluded on this chapter.