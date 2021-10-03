“You hurt a lot of people”: Léa Salamé facing Jean-Luc Mélenchon, blows for blows

Received in the show We are live, Saturday 2 October 2021, Jean-Luc Mélenchon was eagerly awaited by Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé. And on the set, the interview with the politician was unfortunately accompanied by many tensions. Because last September 23, the man at the head of the movement La France Insoumise had preferred to debate against Eric Zemmour on BFMTV rather than being the first guest of the show Elysee 2022, moderated by Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto. A choice that had greatly challenged the host.

After joining the set, Jean-Luc Mélenchon quickly opened hostilities by attacking the journalist. Asked about his ability to bring together the left, the 70-year-old man sent him a first tackle. “The day you have a program that makes as many votes as I do in the elections, you will come to deny me!“, he launched to him. A remark awaited by Léa Salamé who had fun with this intervention:”This one, he had prepared!“.”Lea, don’t take it the wrong way, I had no bad intentions“, then indicated to him the politician.” I do not take it badly. This is not the place. But you hurt a lot of people in the editorial staff of France 2“, then retorted the journalist, disappointed.





Tensions quickly dissipated

After this remarkable exchange, Léa Salamé and Jean-Luc Mélenchon finally found common ground. Subsequently, the journalist even suggested that the public service organize yet another debate where he can debate with the President of the Republic. An official meeting desired by the latter.

After rejoicing in the low ratings of the public service political program in Do not touch My TV, Friday September 24, 2021, Jean-Luc Mélenchon quickly regretted his words once facing Léa Salamé. “Me, I had nothing to do with it, they took a nice jail“, he explained to Cyril Hanouna.

This new issue ofWe are live was followed by 814,000 viewers, or 13.2% of the public.