13 new free PC games with Prime Gaming including two titles from cult licenses

Every month, Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime), accessible free of charge for Freebox Delta subscribers, offers several games to discover on PC, all you need to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime. Here is the selection of the moment.

Included in the Freebox Delta offer, Amazon Prime provides access to many advantages: Prime Video, music streaming… but also free content for gamers with Prime Gaming.

The service was recently switched to the Amazon Games application dedicated to video games. Focus on the games to pick up on Amazon Games until October. At the time of writing, seven games are available and you can pick them up until November 1st. Recently, Amazon has diversified the games and even offers large licenses accessible from platforms specific to publishers.

Star Wars Squadron: high-flying space battles on Origin

Put away your lightsaber and grab your joystick, you can embark on a real star wars! Taken from the cult Star Wars cinematographic saga, Squadron indeed plunges you into the shoes of a pilot, and will have to control the most emblematic ships of the license. The game takes place after the events of episode VI of the saga, Return of the Jedi. It offers a story mode but also a multi mode in five against five.



Note however, unlike the majority of games in this selection, this opus is only available on EA’s platform: Origin. All you have to do is download the platform on your PC, create an account and enter the code displayed on your Prime Gaming page to retrieve the game. To do this, click on “add a game” then “redeem a product code” from the section “My game libraries”. Note, once the code is redeemed before October 1, you have until November 2 to activate it on the EA platform.

Escape the Xenomorph in Alien Isolation, on the Epic Game Store

In space, no one will hear you screaming, but in front of your PC watch out for the neighbors! The game Alien Isolation obviously taken from the eponymous saga plunges you into the skin of the daughter of Ellen Ripley having to explore a space station giving no more sign of life. The reason is simple: a xenomorph has decimated the entire crew and is still roaming the halls. In this breathtaking opus, you will have to make sure to escape the creature and flee far from the station which has since become its domain. Thrills guaranteed, some cries of fear are to be expected.

Once again, to access it, you will need to create an account on the Epic Game Store and download the launcher. Once this step is completed, go to your Prime Gaming page and click on Alien Isolation. You will then need to link your Epic account to your Amazon account, following all the steps listed on the screen.

GhostRunner available on GOG, slice your way

Ghostrunner is a game where the action takes place in a future decimated by a cataclysm. The rest of humanity lives in a tower where inequality and violence reign. Climb the tower armed with your futuristic sword to find the master of the place.

A last platform must be installed on your PC to enjoy this game. This is GOG, the launcher of which you can download here. Once your account is created, retrieve the game code on your Prime Gaming page then go to GoG, in the library section and click on the “+”. Select “Use GOG code” and paste your code, then you can install it.

10 games to grab from Amazon Games

After offering the first opus in August and its sequel in September, you can discover the continuation of Nina Kalenkov’s adventure in Secret Files 3 this month. The greatest adventure of her life awaits Nina in the third game of the series. Could it all be related to the events of Tunguska? Would the survival of humanity depend on it? Will she be able to save Max, or must her happiness come after her fate? As the story unfolds, players will experience a cinematic chase spanning multiple continents, with plenty of puzzles to solve. The adventure is not limited to the present. There are many puzzles to be solved in the past and the future, and depending on the choices of the players, different endings await them.





Always fond of action, but with a desire for original artistic direction? With Blue Fire, embark on an extraordinary adventure in the heart of the abandoned kingdom of Penumbra and discover the mysterious secrets of these forgotten lands. Explore its mystical temples, meet survivors, and take part in bizarre quests to collect precious items. Throughout this adventure, you will have to fight fierce opponents, navigate mysterious abandoned regions, avoid deadly traps, and learn how to move intelligently.

More wacky adventures you expect alongside Wallace & Gromitt with four games for the price of one: Muzzled!, The Bogey Man, The Last Resort and Fright of the Bumblebees. These games are all published by Telltale and thus offer a narrative experience, in a rather wacky universe.

Fed up with the pandemic? To fight against a virus, nothing better… than whiskey! WHISKEY & ZOMBIES is an adventure and comedy fight / stealth game, set in a very special apocalypse, where smuggled whiskey is the only way to eradicate the virus. Playing as completely drunk rednecks and bumping into zombies: that’s what your weekend was missing!

For fans of scares that Alien Isolation will not have definitely hidden under the duvet, Amazon offers another horror game: Song of horror. The famous writer Sebastian P. Husher and his family are missing. Worried, his editor sent one of his assistants home to check on him, but he never came back… These disappearances trigger a storm of events that will soon reveal a terrible secret: a dark and nameless entity , known only as the Presence, seems to be responsible for it.

Some information is provided by Amazon regarding the minimum requirements for this game: 64-bit operating system and processor required

Operating system: Windows 7, 8 or 10

Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.

RAM: 8 GB of memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: 25 GB available disk space