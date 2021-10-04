2016 Olympics: Rio gold medalist Yoka’s lawyer on McLaren report

“If people have cheated, they must be punished, and as soon as possibleThis is what Tony Yoka’s lawyer told AFP on Monday after the publication of the McLaren report affirming that eleven fights of the Rio 2016 Olympics, including the final won by the French, were marred by possible cheating .

“This is an independent report made by AIBA (the international boxing federation), perhaps in a particular context, at this point there is no lesson to be learned. It puts the athlete in an awkward position, and the real victim is the athlete.“, Arnaud Péricard told AFP, on the sidelines of the presentation of the France team which will travel to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics (from February 3 to 20).

The suspended and implicated referees were fired after the quarter-finals, this does not even concern the half and the final

The McLaren report does not accuse the boxers or their entourage of having intervened directly to influence the fighting, but reveals a vast system of influence piloted at the top of the AIBA, then led by Taiwanese Wu Ching-Kuo. “The report exonerates all athletes from any involvement, liability“, he launched alongside Tony Yoka.”The suspended and implicated referees were fired after the quarter-finals, this does not even concern the half and the final“, dropped the boxer alongside his advice.

Following this report, Joe Joyce, beaten by Tony Yoka in the final of the +91 kg category, claims the gold medal. “I am convinced that I won the fight against Tony Yoka and that I deserved the gold medal. But that day I was not declared the winner and, at the time, I accepted it“, explained the British boxer on Friday on his social networks.”Besides that you may add a small dose of Anglo-Saxon bad faith in a report, with a James Joyce who, as luck would have it, is on the verge of a discussion for a professional fight with Tony YokaTony Yoka’s lawyer noted.

The investigation particularly implicates the French Karim Bouzidi, former executive director of AIBA, who had been sacked three days before the end of the Rio Olympics: two years ago, he had already been suspected of being be heard with the most reputable referees (labeled “five stars” and supposed to raise the level of arbitration) to favor certain countries.

