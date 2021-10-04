250 roles of extras sought for the fiction of TF1 on “The Colossus with feet of clay”, with Éric Cantona

The shooting will take place in the agglomeration of Dax, from October 19 to November 16

For the needs of the TF1 fiction “Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile”, directed by Stéphanie Murat, with Éric Cantona, and produced by Make It Happen Studio and Tetra Media, the film crew is looking for numerous extras, women and men, aged between 16 and 80 years old.

In all, 250 roles are to be filled: 150 festays, for a feria atmosphere and shots in the arenas, 50 passers-by in a street setting, 50 restaurant customers, a bar owner and a (e) waiter, a prosecutor, lawyers, a clerk, assessors, courthouse staff, firefighters, ambulance driver s and police officers.





The shooting will take place between Tuesday October 19 and Tuesday November 16, on the territory of the Agglomeration of Grand Dax.

The extras must imperatively live in the Landes.

This fiction will tell the true story of Landais Sébastien Boueilh, a former rugby player who fights against child crime in sports and education, which he himself has suffered. He founded the association Colosse aux pieds d’argile, which educates leaders, educators and children about this issue.