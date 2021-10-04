5 reinforcements and new reprieve for Koeman, big problem at Real Madrid

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC, OL, Monaco, OM: Top 10 sales from L1 to the Premier League

SPORT: “Big white quack”

SPORT relies on the disappointment of Karim Benzema to illustrate the disappointment born of the defeat of Real Madrid yesterday against Espanyol Barcelona (1-2). At FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman can count on several returns to form after the truce: Pedri, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembélé and finally Sergio Agüero!

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Sheriff of Espanyol”

Mundo Deportivo chose to drive the point home with Real Madrid using a pun related to Espanyol Barcelona (the Pericos) and the loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in C1. PSG’s first defeat this season is also mentioned with a very disappointed Lionel Messi …

AS: “Espanyol stripped Real Madrid”

The Madrid daily confirms that Espanyol Barcelona have highlighted the current shortcomings of Real Madrid, especially in defense. We also learn that Joan Laporta has planned to keep Ronald Koeman until Clasico on November 24.

MARCA: “A colander”

Marca does not go four ways to find the main reason for the limits of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti: he takes too many goals! “Colander”, headlines the Madrid daily, which has recorded no less than 10 achievements cashed in 8 matches this season. It’s way too much. The reverse side of PSG is also mentioned …

