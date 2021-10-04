UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

European regulator approves third dose of Pfizer vaccine for over 18s, masks fall for primary school students in some departments, New Zealand revises strategy “zero Covid“… Le Figaro takes stock this Monday, October 4 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

50 deaths in 24 hours, 7,299 hospital patients

The epidemic continues to decline in France, where 50 people died of Covid on Monday, according to Public Health France. 7,299 patients are currently hospitalized, including 283 in the last 24 hours. They numbered 7,308 on Sunday. 1,328 people are treated in critical care, including 71 arrivals since the day before.

European regulator approves third dose of Pfizer vaccine for people over 18

The European regulator has approved the administration of a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for those over 18, fearing that protection against Covid-19 may decline after the first injections. “Booster doses of Comirnaty may be considered for people 18 years of age and older, at least six months after the second doseThe European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement, referring to the trade name of the Pfizer vaccine.

End of the mask in primary school in 47 French departments

French students in the five years of primary school (6-11 years) no longer have to wear the mask from this Monday in the 47 departments least affected by Covid-19 in France, which has 101 departments in total. Since June, the 12-17 year old age group has also been entitled to vaccination if they wish and now, two thirds of the children concerned have had recourse, according to the authorities. Unlike unvaccinated adults, minors will be able to continue to benefit from free PCR tests after October 15. The vaccination of minors remains the subject of scientific debate in view of the very low risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19 in this age group.

Deaths at the lowest in the world for eleven months

In decline since the end of August, the weekly number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the world has reached its lowest figure since the fall of 2020, during the first weeks of the second wave, according to an AFP count. With 53,245 deaths recorded from Monday, September 27 to Sunday, October 3, or 7,606 each day on average, the overall toll of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline at the end of August, after a peak of 10,000 deaths per day on average had briefly been reached. In one month, the weekly number of deaths fell by almost a quarter (24%).

Nearly 4.8 million deaths worldwide

The pandemic has killed at least 4,798,207 worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP. The United States is the most affected country with 701,176 deaths, followed by Brazil (597,948), India (448,997) and Mexico (278,801). Among the countries hardest hit, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

African celebrities call on rich countries for vaccine donations

Several African celebrities, including Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo and Nigerian superstar Davido, on Monday called on rich countries to give “urgently»Doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to African countries, in an open letter published by Unicef. “Rich countries have pledged to donate more than a billion vaccines this year and hundreds of millions more in 2022, as well as helping Africa to make and buy its own vaccines. It gives us hope, but most of these promises are broken», Denounce the signatories of this letter addressed to the representatives of the G20. “Africa cannot wait. We need doses now“, They urge, specifying that less than 4% of the African population has been vaccinated against more than 70% of the population of some rich countries.

New Zealand revises its strategy “zero Covid“

The New Zealand Prime Minister acknowledged on Monday that her “zero Covid” strategy had failed to stop the spread of the virus in Auckland and that a new approach was needed in the face of the new Delta variant. “Eliminating the virus was important because we didn’t have a vaccine, now we have it, so we can start to change the way we do thingsJacinda Ardern said. The Auckland containment, in effect for seven weeks, will therefore be relaxed even if the number of new cases does not drop, she said.

The archipelago of five million inhabitants has recorded only 27 deaths since the start of the pandemic. For months, the country was protected by strict border measures that allowed New Zealanders to lead near-normal lives.

Rio carnival without restrictions in 2022?

The mayor of Rio promised on Sunday to do everything for a 2022 edition of the carnival without social distancing, counting on an anti-Covid vaccination which will then be in place, after a 2021 edition canceled due to a pandemic.

Global tourism is lifting its head, but has not regained its pre-pandemic figures

Global tourism raised its head in July, thanks to the advance of vaccination and reduced restrictions, but still remains very far from its pre-pandemic levels, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Monday. . In July, 54 million international tourists were recorded across the world, the highest figure recorded since April 2020, at the start of the health crisis. But this figure is still very far from the 164 million of July 2019.