$ 56,384 bill for two Covid tests!

The facts date back to the summer of 2020, but the press only recently echoed it. When one of the employees of Texas tech entrepreneur Travis Warner tested positive for the coronavirus, the man from Dallas, United States, was tested to find out whether he should quarantine himself or himself. he could continue to practice his profession. This consists of going to customers’ homes for the installation of internet and video systems.

For screening, he went to the emergency room at a clinic in Lewisville, about 30 minutes from his home, at a time when availability of tests was limited during the first months of the pandemic. Fortunately, the results were negative.

Not included in its insurance

But he discovered the other side of the coin when he opened his mailbox. He did not expect to receive an invoice with such an amount: 56,384 dollars! This included $ 54,000 for PCR testing and antigen testing, as well as other charges for using emergency room facilities.





The clinic in question was not part of his insurance policy network. The establishment could therefore charge a maximum amount, generally the one indicated on its website. Normally insurers can negotiate the prices of tests when they are carried out within the network. But the insured did not intend to stop there, especially since for the same services performed on the same day and in the same establishment, his wife had received an invoice of “only” $ 2,000.

Travis’ bill amount was eventually reduced after numerous phone calls to the hospital department and his billing department. The costs were fully covered by his insurance.

