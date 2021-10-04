8 dead, including a Romanian billionaire

A tourist plane crashed on Sunday near Milan (Italy), the National Aviation Safety Agency (ANSV) told AFP, an accident which according to Italian media resulted in the death of the seven passengers and the pilot. .

The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft, took off at 1:04 p.m. from Milan’s Linate airport, in northern Italy, bound for Olbia in Sardinia (south). It crashed a few minutes after taking off in San Donato Milanese, a town south-east of the Lombard capital, according to the ANSV, which opened an investigation.

The plane, which witnesses said was already in flames before crashing, crashed into an empty office building undergoing renovations.

According to the Milan daily Il Corriere della Sera and the Italian agency AGI, the plane was piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, 68 years old. Among the passengers were his wife, 65 years old and also having French nationality, his 30-year-old son Dan Stefano, as well as a child.





Dan Petrescu, one of the richest men in Romania, who also has German nationality according to Corriere, heads a large construction group and owns hypermarkets and shopping centers.

“I heard the panes of my windows shake,” said Giuseppe, a 26-year-old man living near the scene of the accident cited by AGI. “I opened the window and like in the movies, I saw a big column of smoke rising, and I called for help.”

The office building, which also houses a bus parking lot, is close to the San Donato metro station, which connects the city to Milan. The mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, and his counterpart from San Donato, Andrea Checchi, visited the scene of the accident, on the border between the two municipalities.

“The black box has been recovered,” said deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano, quoted by Il Corriere, on the spot.

The Pilatus PC-12 is a single-engine, turboprop business aircraft, which can also be used as cargo or for the transport of up to nine passengers.