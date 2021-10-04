a big mistake by Sampaoli with Gerson?

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 most capped players in history

Flagship rookie in the OM Mercato this summer, Gerson is having a hard time adjusting to his new environment. If Jorge Sampaoli really wanted to recover the Brazilian this summer, the Marseille coach does not grant him any privileges in the event of a poor performance. A remarkable choice but which could well play on the crumbly confidence of the former Flamengo player, who had already experienced such a mishap at AS Roma when he was younger.

Gerson losing confidence … because badly used?

For Benoît Cheyrou, now a consultant for Prime Video and former OM midfielder, Jorge Sampaoli is doing his player a disservice with the entertainment he offers Gerson. A player who already has “more pressure” than the others because of the amount of his transfer.

“From what I saw of him on his matches in Europe and Brazil, Gerson is a real N.8. In this context, we are comfortable facing the game and the opposing goal. In the Sampaoli system, I find it too often too high on the pitch, even if it is surely the coach’s instructions. But when you are too high, almost in an attacking position, you are facing your own goal, back to the game and the opposing goal. And Gerson is not a real N.10 capable of turning around on oriented control or a three-quarter displacement, ”notes Cheyrou in the columns of Provence.



