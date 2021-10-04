a bug of almost 7 hours





FACEBOOK DOWN. While Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and several other services of the American giant were down from 5 p.m. to midnight French time on Monday, a solution seemed close, this Tuesday, October 5, 2021 …

[Mis à jour le 5 octobre 2021 à 00h24] The outage of Facebook and several services of the American giant, including Instagram and Whatsapp, appeared to be being resolved shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. “There are signs that Facebook is about to restore its services,” said d ‘ First indicated the specialized site The Verge, may before midnight French time on the night of Monday to Tuesday, while Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and several other services of the group have been down for nearly 7 hours. “After failing all tests for most of the day, a test of ISP’s DNS servers via DNSchecker.org shows that most of them successfully find a route to Facebook.com,” wrote the American media referent in the field of tech, which saw in it “a good sign” for things to return to normal.

A very large global blackout hit the group’s sites around 5 p.m. French time on Monday, October 4, 2021. It affected many Western countries, including France, and particularly those in which these services are used the most. The Facebook site and its app were obviously victims of an internal bug, which still made the platform inaccessible during the evening. On mobile, the app remained accessible, but you could not upload any new content or send messages, it was impossible to update the news feed.

When trying to access Facebook on the web, for example, the message “This site cannot be accessed. Could not find the IP address of the facebook.com server” was displayed in the browser. Sign that things were evolving and that Facebook had undoubtedly taken control of the situation, the message “Sorry, something went wrong” could be read at the same address around midnight this Tuesday, October 5, 2021 before the Facebook home page reappears a few minutes later.

The Facebook outage affected many of the group’s services and platforms. Messenger, the messaging app linked to Facebook, but also the Whatsapp messaging service were also stranded on Monday evening. The Instagram app, bought by Facebook a few years ago, was also part of the down services. Even Oculus, Facebook’s virtual reality platform, was down. Facebook’s app network averages over 2.7 billion daily users.

Facebook employees also impacted by the bug

Several US media outlets, such as Bloomberg citing a company spokesperson, reported that some internal services used by Facebook employees, including the Workplace tool used for communication between teams, were also down. Several employees told the specialist site The Verge that they had to content themselves with communicating through an Outlook email account provided by their employer, but still could not receive emails from external addresses. The blackout would also have temporarily prevented some employees from accessing company buildings and conference rooms with their badges, according to the New York Times.

The first official reaction came from Andy Stone, spokesperson for the group, who had to resolve to use competitor Twitter to communicate. “We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working on a return to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience,” he tweeted shortly thereafter. 5 p.m. French time. A message repeated verbatim or almost on the official Facebook Twitter account an hour later (see above).

A breakdown of nearly 7 hours

If we rely on data from the Downdetector site which identifies the problems affecting Internet services but also access providers, the outage began on Monday October 4 shortly after 5 p.m. French time and was still in progress at 11:30 p.m. with even more 3000 error reports in France.

In addition to its magnitude, this breakdown of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp is therefore unprecedented in terms of its duration. It’s rare for Facebook apps to be down for such a long period of time. Such a failure has already occurred, especially in 2019. At the time, Facebook’s internal applications had ceased to function following a dispute with Apple which had interrupted certain functionalities of the applications on the iPhone. More recently, two outages also took place on March 19 and March 25, 2021 in the morning, making connections to the sites impossible for nearly an hour.

The origin of the Facebook failure remains a mystery. If Facebook has not given an official explanation of the bug, several experts mention an internal problem, related to the routing system. According to Numerama, the problem could indeed come from the server, named DNS. The Domain Name System allows you to link your IP address and a website.





The cause of Facebook’s outage is “probably a bad configuration or a code pushed to the network management system,” a former Facebook security manager told US media Bloomberg, indicating that this kind of bug is not yet “not supposed to happen”. Quoted by The Verge, the vice president of Cloudflare, a company specializing in Internet security and domain name server services, notes that Facebook’s BGP (border gateway protocol) routes have been “taken off the Internet”. This “standardized outdoor gateway protocol” helps networks choose the best path to route Internet traffic, other than bringing the Internet user to the Facebook data center.

The first speculations about the Facebook outage quickly turned to hackers or an internal protest. The group, regularly criticized, has been at the center of a new crisis for a few days after the revelations of a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, former product manager at Facebook. This one granted an exclusive interview to the program “60 Minutes”, of the CBS channel, this Sunday, October 3. Supporting internal documents, she accuses Facebook of having privileged profit over the security of its users. However, there is no information to suggest that anything malicious is causing the failure at this point.

Anyway, on smartphone as on desktop, Facebook services are inaccessible this Monday evening. On the app, it is not possible to upload new content or send messages, the application reports that it is “impossible to update the news feed”. When you try to connect to the Facebook site on Monday, the messages “This site is inaccessible” but especially “could not find the address of the server” may appear on the browser page, next to the address of Facebook.

The global blackout affecting Facebook began at the end of the afternoon, around 5 p.m. French time. The Downdetector site detects many problems from this time, this Monday, October 4, with a peak from 6 p.m. The same goes for Instagram, Whatsapp or Messenger sites. In any case, it is difficult to predict the duration of the outage, which was still in progress on Monday at 11:30 p.m., Facebook communication on the subject being almost non-existent.

Mike Schroepfer, who will step down as CTO of Facebook next year, only tweeted: “We are having network issues and the teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore [le service] as fast as possible. “Facebook engineers were dispatched to the company’s US data centers to try to fix the problem, according to two sources cited by The Verge.” This seems to indicate that the outage, which is already the most serious of Facebook for years, could still be prolonged “, writes this specialized media since the repair cannot be carried out remotely.

Usually, Facebook outages are resolved quickly, but this one seems particularly important, impacting the service for more than 6 hours. Last March, a generalized bug had also put users on hold for long minutes, but it had lasted less than an hour before a gradual return to normal of Facebook sites but also Instagram and Whatsapp.

No, the Facebook user is experiencing a “500” type error indicating that it is a problem with the company’s servers. The Domain Name System (DNS) of the Facebook site and its little cousins ​​being involved, and therefore the routing system of these sites, all access is simply impossible for Internet users. In other words, it is an internal problem that it is not possible today to get around.

It is thus impossible to view the Facebook news feed but also to send or receive messages via Messenger or Whatsapp. The problem is also global and affects many countries. France is therefore affected, but also the United States. However, it is not impossible that the restoration of services will be gradual and involve a degraded mode during the first minutes of return from the sites.

Instagram is an application launched in 2010 and acquired in 2012 by Facebook. Since then, there have been many bridges between the two sites, such as the stories that can be shared on the two sites. Problem: when a failure occurs, it can therefore affect both services. This is indeed the case this Monday, October 4. The global blackout observed on Monday evening therefore affects the Facebook site and its mobile app as much as the Instagram app. “Instagram and its friends are having a bit of trouble right now, and you might be having trouble using them. Please be indulgent with us, we’ll take care of it!” The platform’s official Twitter account said on Monday evening.

No need to turn your smartphone back on or download the Instagram app again. According to the Downdetector site, between 5 and 6 p.m., nearly 100,000 error reports were sent by Internet users who could not connect.

Whatsapp and Facebook being linked, the outage on October 4 effectively affects both services. Whatsapp also went there from its little service message on Twitter: “We are informed that some people are having problems with WhatsApp at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal and we will send an update here as soon as possible. possible “, we could read this Monday evening.

Whatsapp is an instant messaging service used by millions of internet users. Very useful on smartphones, it allows access to group conversations, by written message or by video. The application created in 2009 was bought by Facebook in 2014 and, like Instagram, there were many bridges with Facebook, at the cost of numerous criticisms on the security and use of personal data, the most recent in spring 2021 when Whatsapp users have been notified of the change to the app’s terms of service and privacy policy.