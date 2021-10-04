A Canadian jihadist, “voice over” of Daesh videos, transferred and charged in the United States

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, was captured in January 2019, in the middle of a fight, by a coalition dominated by the Kurds and supported by Washington in its fight against the jihadist group

A Canadian jihadist presented as a key actor in the propaganda of the Daesh group, and who lent his voice to his videos, has been indicted in the United States, where he was quietly transferred after his capture in Syria.

He was “recently” entrusted to the FBI and indicted by the US federal justice in the state of Virginia for terrorist conspiracy causing death, announced Saturday the US Department of Justice. He is punishable by imprisonment for life.

According to the American indictment released on Saturday, the fighter left Canada in 2013 to join Daesh in Syria. And quickly rose to prominence within the “caliphate”.





“Excessively violent”

In 2014, he thus became a “key member” of the propaganda unit of the jihadist organization, in particular because of his mastery of English and Arabic. This cell is notably at the origin of videos of executions of foreign hostages including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, beheaded in 2014.

In exchanges of emails cited by the indictment, Mohammed Khalifa justifies these murders.

The Saudi-born jihadist has personally been the English “voice over” for several “excessively violent Daesh propaganda” videos, including two titled “Flames of War”, the first from 2014 and the second from 2017. These are “two of the most important terrorist videos” of the jihadist group, according to the prosecution.

He is also the alleged narrator of “recruitment videos” illustrated by images of the organization’s attacks in France and Belgium, to encourage other jihadists to take action.

In an interview with the Canadian channel CBC carried out in 2019 from his Syrian prison, Mohammed Khalifa, alias Abou Ridouane al-Kanadi, showed no regret for his actions. He said he wanted to return to Canada with his wife and their three children, but on condition that he was not tried there.