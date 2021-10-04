A kilo of nails and screws extracted from a patient’s stomach

Doctors at the hospital in the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) announced on Friday that they had discovered more than a kilo of small metal objects in the stomach of a patient. His stomach contained nails and screws, among other things.

The patient was admitted to hospital after complaining of severe abdominal pain. Doctors, having X-rayed his stomach, quickly found the roots of the disease: various metal objects, some up to 10 cm long, had lacerated the man’s stomach, putting his life in danger.

Quitting alcohol only to get hooked on nails? Https: //t.co/9RlEhRDlbD

– Bartosz Milewski (@BartoszMilewski) October 2, 2021

“We had never seen anything like it”

The man was then sent to the operating room for surgery which lasted three hours. “All foreign bodies, even the smallest ones, have been removed from the patient’s stomach,” said surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas. The hospital provided local media with a picture of the nails and screws removed from the patient’s stomach.

“We had never seen anything like it,” Algirdas Slepavicius, chief surgeon at Klaipeda hospital, told the local press. The doctor explained that the man had started to swallow metal objects in recent weeks after he stopped drinking. The patient was in stable condition after the operation.