a meeting on the future of Claude Puel

The leaders of AS Saint-Etienne will take stock on Monday on the situation of the Forézien club, a few hours after the derby against Olympique Lyonnais in Geoffroy-Guichard (1-1, 9th day of Ligue 1).









If we believe the information of RMC Sport, the staff of the Greens will meet within the framework of a supervisory board. The two presidents Bernard Caïazzo and Roland Romeyer and Jean-François Soucasse, the executive president, intend to discuss the short-term future of coach Claude Puel, inducted in October 2019 and under contract until next June. The Saint-Etienne management will take advantage of this summit meeting to confirm or not the Castres technician in his post.

If they stopped a series of five consecutive defeats against Gones, by snatching in stoppage time the draw thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri, Etienne Green’s partners had a disastrous start to the season. Last in the standings with four points, tied with Stade Brestois, Saint-Etienne has not yet won a single match. With or without the former Nice coach, ASSE will aim for its first success on the Strasbourg pitch on Sunday 17 October, on the occasion of the 10th day.