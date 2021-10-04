a race against time is on to contain an oil spill

Dramatic consequences for biodiversity. An oil spill threatened Monday, October 4 the Californian coast south of Los Angeles where help was trying to contain the oil slick that has already polluted the legendary beaches of Huntington Beach, a “environmental disaster” according to the municipality.

Birds and dead fish, some with traces of crude oil, washed up on the beaches of Huntington Beach. They were closed by the authorities who asked all residents to keep away from polluted water, a heartbreak in this city called “Surf City”.

The beaches could remain closed “for weeks or even a few months”, warned Mayor Kim Carr, saying she fears a “potential ecological disaster” for the region. Many residents interviewed by local media complained about the strong smell of bitumen floating in the air.

A total of 24 km of beaches between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, further south, have been closed to the public and fishing has been banned due to the oil spill. The oil spill, estimated at nearly 480,000 liters of crude oil and extending over more than 30 km2, is believed to be due to a leak on an oil pipeline passing near the coast.





The Texan company Amplify Energy, which operates the pipeline through its subsidiary Beta Offshore, said in a statement that it warned the coast guard on Saturday of the presence of an iridescent slick and initiated its procedures in the event of an oil leak on same day.

The company has “sent a remote-controlled vehicle to investigate and attempt to confirm the source of the leak”, specifies the press release released on Monday. “As a precaution”, Amplify Energy has shut down all of its production sites and pipelines in the area.