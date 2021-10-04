A scandal denounced on Paris-Roubaix

The two weekend winners are not in the same boat at the Paris-Roubaix.

Lizzie Deignan has entered the history of cycling. The Briton won the first women’s Paris-Roubaix on Saturday. A victory acquired at the end of a real number, the Trek-Segafredo rider in fact winning after a solo breakaway of more than 80 kilometers. “It’s just amazing”, could well savor the 2015 world champion, who did not shy away from her pleasure.

And this happiness could not be linked to the check allocated to the heroine of the day. The reward planned for the winner amounts to only 1,535 euros. An amount that did not fail to react. And all the more so since, on Sunday, Sonny Colbrelli, by registering his name in the Paris-Roubaix prize list, won a check for 30,000 euros.





This is clearly not normal

The difference in endowments is abysmal and goes badly at a time when many competitions or federations tend towards equality between the endowments reserved for men and women. “This is clearly not normal. Obviously, it’s great that there is a first Paris-Roubaix women but we cannot accept just anything, regretted Marion Clignet, president of the Association Française des Coureures Cyclistes (AFCC). How can we still be there in 2021? We do not need a complete equality but 200 euros for the 10th when it is an incredible performance, frankly, is that normal? Looks like fairground prices. “

And the former Olympic medalist has it all the worse because to believe an AFCC study, a quarter of runners do not receive salaries in their team. ” Men don’t need racing prizes to live. While for many women, who earn a very small salary, this is important. I admit that I did not expect such a gap. It is shameful that girls are paid less than men, ”she continued, adding: “The men do 257 km and the women 116. We just have to prorate and it will be more equal. I already hope that for the next women’s Tour de France, we will no longer have such a gap. “

