a whistleblower accuses the social network of choosing “the profit rather than the safety” of its users – Release

The former engineer of the firm of Mark Zuckerberg at the origin of a major leak of internal documents, Frances Haugen, testified for the first time openly, criticizing the mechanisms of the social network and their repercussions.

It is she who is behind the “Facebook files”, a large series of surveys published by the Wall Street Journal since September 13, which reveals how the functioning of the American social network generates deleterious effects on its users. Frances Haugen, the whistleblower behind the leak of internal documents from Mark Zuckerberg’s company, showed her face for the first time on Sunday evening. The 37-year-old “data scientist” returned in an interview on CBS on her past as an engineer at Facebook. She notably accused the group of making the choice “Profit rather than safety” users.

“There was a conflict of interest between what is good for the public and good for Facebook. And Facebook, time and time again, has chosen to optimize for its own interests, like always making more money, ” assured Frances Haugen. This engineer, who previously went through the business evaluation site Yelp, the social network Pinterest or the dating application Hinge, points out that “The situation at Facebook was worse than anything I had seen before”. She joined the company in 2019 by being assigned, at her request, to the “Civic Integrity” department, which was interested in the risks that certain users or certain content could pose for the proper conduct of elections.

The whistleblower is targeting Facebook’s algorithms, which are based on the type of content to which we react the most. “One of the consequences of the way Facebook chooses these options today is to optimize the content that generates engagement, reactions. But a study by Facebook shows that hateful content is easier to instill anger in users. […] Facebook has shown that if it revised its algorithm to be more secure, people would spend less time on the site, click on less ads and therefore generate less money ”, argued Frances Haugen.

A more negative image of their body

With the many documents taken by the engineer before leaving the company in May, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Facebook had been researching its social network Instagram for three years to determine its effects on teens. And internal studies have shown that 32% of teenage girls felt that using this app had given them a more negative image of their body when they were already dissatisfied with it.

Under pressure, the Californian company announced that it was suspending the development of a version of Instagram for children under 13, but it did not give up.





A subject recently brushed aside by Nick Clegg, the vice-president of the Facebook group – and former British deputy prime minister -, on the CNN channel. According to him, it is not “Surprisingly, intuitively, that if you don’t already feel good about yourself, going on social media can make you feel a little less good”.

In addition, Frances Haugen argues that the American company is lying to the public about the significant advances in online hatred, violence and disinformation. Another internal study reveals that the actions of the firm have targeted only 3 to 5% of hate content online and less than 0.6% concerning violence and incitement to violence.

Before the US presidential election in November 2020, Facebook changed its algorithms to reduce the spread of false information. But according to the whistleblower, “As soon as the election has been completed”, the group has reconfigured them as before, “To give priority to growth rather than safety”, she argued in her interview. According to her, it was after returning to the old algorithms that many Facebook users used the platform to mobilize for the events of January 6 that led to the intrusion on the Capitol.

For his part Nick Clegg recalled that the responsibility for this “insurrection” on the seat of Congress “Lies with those who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged it, including President Trump.” Clegg thus judged “too easy” to look for a “Technological explanation for a political polarization in the United States. ” He admitted, however, that Facebook should try to “Understand how it contributes to negative and extreme content, hate speech and disinformation.”

Zuckerberg “allowed choices to be made”

Frances Haugen is due to be heard on Tuesday by the US Senate Trade Committee. This Sunday, one of the members of the commission, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, paid tribute to the courage of the whistleblower. “At a certain point, I realized that I had to do this systemically, that I get enough documents so that no one could question the veracity of the information”, justified Frances Haugen.

“No one at Facebook is malicious, estimated the whistleblower. But the interests are not aligned. ” For her, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook, has never sought to make Facebook a hateful platform, “But he allowed choices to be made”, promoting the dissemination of hateful content. “Facebook’s actions make it clear that it won’t reform on its own, reacted Senator Blumenthal in a press release. We need to consider stricter regulation. ”