After the buying frenzy, real estate sales have slowed sharply since this summer

After the euphoria, the real estate market slows down. BFM Business reveals to you this Monday the latest figures from the Century 21 network. They show a very clear slowdown in sales in the 3rd quarter. And for good reason, prices are reaching new heights and preventing more and more buyers from being able to realize their projects.

Has real estate become too expensive? In any case, this is what the latest figures from the Century 21 network seem to show. Prices had never reached such heights. We are close to 3,900 euros (3,895 euros exactly) per m² on average in France for apartments, an increase of 7.3% over one year in the third quarter. Prices even increased by 11% for houses to reach 2,356 euros per square meter.

At the same time and quite logically, the average amount of a transaction reached a new record within the real estate network at 268,639 euros for houses and 229,533 euros for apartments. And to buy, you need more and more personal contribution: 13.1% on average of the amount of the acquisition (against 10.2% in the first half of 2021).

“Those under 30 and 30/40 year olds see their proportion among buyers drop (respectively -11.5% and -6.3%) indicating that it is mainly second-time buyers who are doing well by taking advantage of the capital gains generated by the sale of their previous home, “underlines Century 21.





Prices are soaring in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

And it is in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region that prices are rising fastest (+ 31.2% for houses between the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021), followed by Brittany (+ 24% for houses and apartments) and Normandy (+ 19% for apartments, + 14.5% for apartments). Prices which are soaring but which are starting to seriously slow down the market. Over the period from July to September, sales fell by nearly 18.8% over one year for houses and 10.6% for apartments.

Admittedly, last year the same period benefited from a catch-up effect after the first confinement. But even compared to 2019, transactions are still down 5%. In Paris, the drop in volumes is more measured (-3.2% between 2020 and 2021) while on the price side, we are now in a stabilization phase (-0.1% over one year according to Century 21). The Parisian market is coming to its senses. This is evidenced by the average selling time, which now stands at 75 days, or 18 days more than last year.

“It’s a pressure cooker for old real estate”

“It’s a three-stroke waltz. When prices have gone up too much, sales volumes seize up. When sales volumes seize up, buyers cannot buy any more. At that point, sellers lower their prices and sell them. volumes can resume “, explains this Monday on BFM Business Laurent Vimont, CEO of Century 21.

And he adds, reassuring: “It’s a pressure cooker in old real estate. When there is an excess, it purges. Once it is purged, it sets off again quietly. We must not panic, c ‘is a little cold snap (…). We risk having a slight correction at the end of the year which will be extremely healthy. It shows sellers that you should not overestimate your property “.