after the catastrophic launch, Konami apologizes for … everything

Following the disaster eFootball 2022, Konami issued a statement to apologize to the players, and said it wants to fix all the bugs in the game.

Konami had been dragging its feet for several years on the video game scene. The Japanese firm might redouble its efforts to return to the spotlight, all its attempts were hardly wasted. The fault is this decision to focus on mobile games, much less expensive to develop than console games, and the gradual abandonment of cult licenses that we despair of seeing return one day. silent Hill, Castlevania, Metal Gear, where are you ?

However, contrary to all expectations, that’s it, Konami is back! In all the newsrooms, all over the Internet, we are talking about the Japanese firm again. But it is neither thanks to a blockbuster which would have conquered all the hearts of gamers, nor for the announcement of the resurrection of a forgotten license. The company is the subject of the mockery of all those who have had the misfortune to try their hand at the successor of Pro Evolution Soccer : eFootball 2022.

Un slight cervical problem

Modeling worthy of the PS3, possessed balloon which follows a trajectory worthy of the ‘magic bullet’ of JFK, sportsmen who run arms outstretched like Naruto… eFootball quickly became a gold mine for Internet memes. Although the game was never intended to compete head-on FIFA 2022 (which has landed in the meantime, and executives at Electronic Arts must have a good laugh), Konami developers should not expect such a reception from the public.

One of the main selling points ofeFootball was to be its new free-to-play format. The game had to be freed from annual versions to be updated regularly. Konami had not planned an update before the end of the year, but finally said via an official statement on Twitter that in view of the anger of the users, the studio would redouble its efforts to deploy an update in the coming month. The firm is also committed to correcting all the bugs reported by players as quickly as possible:

A replay that hurts the eyes in real time





“Following the release of eFootball 2022, we received a lot of feedback and requests regarding the balance of the game, including passing speed and how defense works. We would also like to acknowledge that users have reported issues with cutscenes, facial expressions, player movements, and ball behavior.

We are very sorry for these issues and want to assure everyone that we will take all complaints seriously and strive to improve the current situation.

This work will be continuously updated, the quality will be improved, and the content will be added consistently. Starting next week, we will be preparing an update for October, while receiving further notifications through questionnaires to our users.

We will do our best to satisfy as many users as possible, and we hope you will continue to support efootball 2022. “

Users are not fooled, however, and it is obvious thata single update won’t be enough to fix the colossal upstream glitch and bugs of all kinds that plague the title. eFootball 2022 currently has the lowest-rated app title on PC, with an average of less than 8% satisfied users. The one who was to take over PES has now been categorized by Steam players under “Horror” and “Psychological Horror”.

And to think that we were waiting for a new one silent Hill For years, who would have known that Konami’s next horror game would be a soccer game?