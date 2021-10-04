Air France performs a flight with 30% of SAF

Air France, TotalEnergies, the Metropolis and the Airport Nice French Riviera have joined forces to achieve a flight fueled with sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF (“Sustainable Aviation Fuel”).

Air France flight 6235 took off on Friday 1 October at 6.30 p.m. from Terminal 2 at Nice airport bound for Paris-Orly after having been refueled to the tune of 30% with some sustainable aviation fuel, produced by TotalEnergies in its French factories. This flight powered by SAF takes place on the occasion of Nice Transition Days, international festival ecological innovations which runs until October 3, 2021, hosted and organized by the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis in partnership with La Tribune and the Transition Forum association. The flight comes at the end of the “Transition Forum”, an international economic forum organized for two days, on the sidelines of the Nice Transition Days, with the aim of accelerating the transition to a less carbon-intensive future.

This flight from the second French airport is one of the concretizations of the common ambition of public and private actors to respond to a double major challenge: to continue the decarbonization air transport while supporting the economic and tourist dynamism of the regions. This joint work is the illustration of the need to build together the convergences between the economic and social imperatives and the energetic transition. After a first long-haul flight powered by SAF produced in France last May, this is an additional achievement for Air France and TotalEnergies to support and develop a French sector for the production of sustainable aviation fuels, an essential prerequisite for the generalization of their use in French airports.

The biofuel used for this flight came from waste and residues from the circular economy. It was produced by TotalEnergies from used cooking oils thanks to its La biorefinery Mede (Bouches-du-Rhône) and its factory from Oudalle (Seine-Maritime). This SAF “Made in France” has been ISCC-EU certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification, an independent body which guarantees its sustainability. Its 30% incorporation on this flight from Nice avoided the emission of 3 tonnes of CO2.





“This technological innovation, which illustrates the ecology of the future that I am calling for, constitutes a crucial step forward in a sector which must imperatively reduce its greenhouse gas emissions” , commented Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, President of the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis, Deputy President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region. “At the metropolitan level, I wanted us to commit to a target of 55% reduction in these emissions by 2030, with an ambitious plan for sustainable land use planning, greening, sustainable mobility, habitat and waste prevention. It is also in this context that Nice airport, a first-rate economic development tool for the Metropolitan area, is part of a very active and proactive environmental policy, with the commitment to be “Zero Carbon Net “, that is to say without compensation, by 2030.” For his part, Anne Rigail, Chief Executive Officer of Air France affirms that“Air France is very happy to conclude the two days of the Transition Forum in Nice with a flight from Nice to Paris-Orly refueled with a significant 30% share of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. “” By carrying out this operation, we remind with our partners, the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis, Nice airport and TotalEnergies that it is a close collaboration between all the stakeholders that will allow Sustainable Aviation Fuels to become the first lever for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector. “

365 days a year, Air-Journal keeps you informed free of charge. Support the site with a donation, participate in its development!

I make a donation



