Alex Lutz and Audrey Lamy for the best and for laughs

The author-actor-director stages his long-time accomplice in a soap parody from the 1980s broadcast on Canal +.

Stephanie Harper (Audrey Lamy), rich heiress with an unsightly physique, marries Craig Danners (Alex Lutz), renowned womanizer. Alas, the man only wants his fortune and he leaves her for dead after a horse accident caused with the complicity of his best friend Crystal Clear (Leïla Bekhti). Miraculously saved and operated on by an attractive plastic surgeon, Danley Marshall Windkins (Gaspard Ulliel), the young woman decides to take her revenge in the guise of the sublime Dolly Pranners …

Extremely codified fictions

Any resemblance to the screenplay of an Australian soap opera from the 1980s is purely… voluntary. Vengeance at the triple gallop is the adaptation of Two Faces Revenge (broadcast in France on La Cinq then on TF1). “I adore these great sagas on the mode of Western coast Where Dallas, says Alex Lutz. They weren’t afraid of anything! I watched them with my grandmother, we ate chocolate on the sagging sofa, the TV blared. She said to me: “Light me up my novel!” It is an emotion of childhood. Even if I found that already a little ridiculous, I let myself be taken… ”

Author, director (in collaboration with Arthur Sanigou) and performer, Alex Lutz invited a cast of stars, drew up all the plans and strictly respected the rules of this kind of entertainment, the desire to make people laugh on top of that. In the soaps, very codified, the actors speak in front of the camera, we cheat on the reverse-shot, we play like a banana – a movement in a curve to give a feeling of space …“The Young and the Restless, that’s just it: crappy apartments supposed to be huge mansions ”, he laughs. Alex Lutz himself, a great horse lover, shot all the scenes of his film on the property of his friend Mario Luraschi, the famous equestrian trainer and stuntman, in the Oise. He had fun, for example, to reconstruct a court of law or a clinic. The image, finally, has been worked, weathered, damaged, to find the grain of the 1980s.

A heroine who takes her destiny in hand

Alex Lutz wrote this dual role for Audrey Lamy. Longtime accomplices and friends – he has co-written and directed his one-woman-shows since 2009 – it was obvious to him. “When we met, I immediately knew that we fit together like Lego. This was the case with Bruno Sanchez (“His colleague” in Catherine and Liliane) but that rarely happens to me. “ Audrey Lamy confirms: “Alex did everything to show me off, to show what I can do. I had a solid working base and a fantastic playing panel. ” It is not given to everyone, in fact, in 1 h 40, to die, to come back to life, to be rich, poor, very ugly then very beautiful, to make love like a goddess, to sing, to become a surgeon , lawyer, and even presidential candidate of the United States! And, beyond the parody, Alex Lutz, deeply feminist, was delighted to give life to a strong, combative heroine, who takes her destiny in hand and does not let it be told.





A letting go that feels good

The actors had to swallow kilometers of texts, with long sentences, extremely constituted and constructed, another constant of soap-operas. Audrey Lamy notably did a work of diction inspired by the voice of Jennifer Hart in For the love of risk and invented an irresistible jaw-dropping sardonic laughter.

But how do you find the right balance when approaching such characters? “Visually, it’s already so strong, we are wearing epaulettes, flashy, false nails… Alex told me to be sincere at the base, explains the ex-actress of Scenes of households . The touch of madness, the degree of absurdity come next with the amusement. There is a kind of letting go that is really good. “ The filmmaker adds: “I make as many dramas as I do comedies, it’s the same energy of play. The humor is more horological, more binary. Our job is then to be able to work on each gesture to make it funny, that does not take away the sincerity of the movement. If I make a soap and I overdistance it from what it is at the start, we no longer recognize it and it becomes a caricature. “Proof of its quality, Vengeance at the triple gallop won the award for best comedy at the La Rochelle Fiction Festival last month.

An incredible cast of stars

“I thought it was a great playground for well-known actors, very established, to have fun like kids in summer camp. I suggested that they take a step to the side ”, explains Alex Lutz. All responded enthusiastically to his proposal. Marion Cotillard plays a high priestess of fashion between Cruella and The devil wears Prada ; Gaspard Ulliel, a fussy cosmetic surgeon with a mullet cut; Guillaume Gallienne, a sophisticated wealth manager; Karin Viard, a lawyer; François Civil, a motel owner; Ingrid Chauvin, a judge; and Leïla Bekhti, the heroine’s best enemy. “I accepted just so I could say the words ‘Genoa City’, the city of Flames of love, it was wonderful, she laughs. I loved that my character changed hairstyles with each sequence. We don’t have time to be nuanced. If she is sad, she cries, period! “

