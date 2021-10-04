Alexander Zverev targeted by internal ATP investigation for domestic violence

“As an organization, we recognize that we need to do more to ensure that everyone involved in professional tennis feels safer and more protected. The recommendations in this report will help us define a solid new approach on the subject. We are committed to making significant progress and we know it won’t happen overnight“, said Massimo Calvelli, director general of ATP.
The allegations against Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to pay attention to them
The governing body of world tennis has been criticized in recent months for its silence on accusations of domestic violence targeting several players such as Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild recently, and therefore Olympic champion and world number 4 Alexander Zverev. Until then, the ATP had explained that it could not act without a formal complaint and without an official judicial conviction.
The organization therefore made a radical shift in its approach to the problem by initiating an investigation into the potentially violent acts of the German during the Masters 1000 in Shanghai in 2019. “The allegations against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to pay attention to them. We hope that our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine the course to follow.“, added Calvelli. Informed of the process, the world number 4 did not oppose it and continues to deny the facts according to ATP.
Last August, Zverev counterattacked in the judicial field by instituting proceedings against the American author of the in-depth investigation into Slate implicating him, Ben Rothenberg, as well as his source, Olga Sharypova.
