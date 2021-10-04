Alexander Zverev targeted by internal ATP investigation for domestic violence

This is a major twist in ATP policy vis-à-vis its members and players on the circuit. The governing body of professional men’s tennis announced on Monday that it was following the recommendations of an independent report on issues of personal safety and protection. The suggestions raised by the report address a whole range of situations, from the prevention of mistreatment to the penalties envisaged for those guilty of it. At the same time, ATP has revealed that it has opened an internal investigation into the accusations of domestic violence during the Shanghai Masters 1000 in 2019 which Alexander Zverev has been facing in the press for several months by his ex-partner Olga Sharypova. .

“As an organization, we recognize that we need to do more to ensure that everyone involved in professional tennis feels safer and more protected. The recommendations in this report will help us define a solid new approach on the subject. We are committed to making significant progress and we know it won’t happen overnight“, said Massimo Calvelli, director general of ATP.

The allegations against Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to pay attention to them

The governing body of world tennis has been criticized in recent months for its silence on accusations of domestic violence targeting several players such as Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild recently, and therefore Olympic champion and world number 4 Alexander Zverev. Until then, the ATP had explained that it could not act without a formal complaint and without an official judicial conviction.

The organization therefore made a radical shift in its approach to the problem by initiating an investigation into the potentially violent acts of the German during the Masters 1000 in Shanghai in 2019. “The allegations against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to pay attention to them. We hope that our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine the course to follow.“, added Calvelli. Informed of the process, the world number 4 did not oppose it and continues to deny the facts according to ATP.

Last August, Zverev counterattacked in the judicial field by instituting proceedings against the American author of the in-depth investigation into Slate implicating him, Ben Rothenberg, as well as his source, Olga Sharypova.

