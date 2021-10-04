“Almost normal” SNCF and RATP traffic scheduled for Tuesday, October 5, mobilization day

By Manon C. Updated October 4, 2021 at 5:12 p.m. Posted October 4, 2021 at 5:12 p.m.

Despite the day of inter-professional strike organized this Tuesday, October 5, 2021 throughout France, RATP and SNCF traffic should be “almost normal”.

A big day of mobilization is scheduled throughout France, this Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Organized by the inter-union CGT-FO-FSU-Solidaires joined by several student organizations, this interprofessional strike day and demonstrations hear defend wages, jobs and working and study conditions while advocatingabandonment of the pension reform.

To what extent will traffic be disrupted tomorrow ? According to SNCF and RATP, traffic should be almost normal throughout the day of Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

So, side SNCF, the railway group indicates that the TGV, Thalys, Eurostar and Lyria traffic will be “normal“ while the traffic of Intercités, Transilien and TER will be “almost normal“ with “any local adaptations“. Be careful, however, on the Normandy side, TER traffic should be”disturbed“said the group.

Side RATP, the spokesperson for the Ile-de-France public transport authority announced that “traffic will be normal” on the networks “metro, RER (A and B) and tram, except tram T3 who will be very disturbed “, as well as bus traffic who will be “slightly disturbed”.



