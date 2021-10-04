Amal and George Clooney reunite with Ben Affleck at “The Tender Bar” premiere

The cast gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the premiere of George Clooney’s new film.

Rare public outing for the couple formed by Amal and George Clooney. Sunday, October 3, 2021, the 43-year-old lawyer and the 60-year-old actor appeared accomplices, arm in arm, at the premiere of the new film directed by George, “The Tender Bar”. The event was held at a Los Angeles movie theater near Sunset Boulevard in the presence of the film’s actors including Ben Affleck.

It is the first time that the companion of Jennifer Lopez is directed by his friend in a feature film. George Clooney and Ben Affleck had however already collaborated together by producing the thriller “Argo” directed by the second and released in 2012. This film had allowed them at the time to win three Oscars, among which that of the best film.





Output on Prime Video

In front of the photographers, Amal Clooney appeared as chic and graceful as ever, wearing a black printed dress with white patterns and black and silver open pumps. On site, the parents of twins Ella and Alexander (4) also reunited with producer Grant Heslov and actors Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri and Christopher Lloyd.

“The Tender Bar”, which does not yet have an official trailer, will be released soon on Prime Video. The synopsis: 8-year-old JR Moehringer grows up on Long Island, alone with his mother Dorothy. While looking for his father, he will forge very strong links with the owners of a local bar. The latter will become surrogate fathers and welcome him during difficult times.

