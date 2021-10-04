Amazon sells off the mighty Xiaomi Mi 11i (Snapdragon 888) for less than € 500

The Xiaomi Mi 11i is the most affordable model among the Mi 11 range, but this does not mean that it does not offer a very nice technical sheet: AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, 108 megapixel sensor, etc. This smartphone has no shortage of arguments and today even adds that of the price thanks to this Amazon offer.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i has everything you would expect from a high-end smartphone, with certain features and technologies of the Mi 11, while remaining relatively accessible compared to the other premium models of the Chinese brand. Especially at this time, since it benefits from an immediate discount of 200 euros on its initial price.

The strengths of the Xiaomi Mi 11i

The 120 Hz AMOLED screen

The powerful Snapdragon 888 + 8 GB RAM

The 108 megapixel sensor

Dolby Atmos compatible speakers

Instead of 699 euros at its launch, the Xiaomi Mi 11i (8 + 256 GB) compatible 5G is now available in promotion at 499 euros on the Amazon site, a saving of 200 euros on the invoice. This is currently the best price ever offered by Amazon.

A powerful and balanced smartphone

Among the new generation of high-end smartphones from Xiaomi is the Mi 11i. The latter has the particularity of presenting premium features at a price a little more accessible than its big brothers. It is a real flagship killer, with excellent performance. Like the classic Mi 11, it features the powerful Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm. Supported by 8 GB of RAM, this configuration delivers considerable power to meet all the needs that we may have for a smartphone in 2021. In addition, the chip provides access to the new 5G network.

This “i” version of the Mi 11 also impresses in terms of photography. It has a photo block equipped with three very efficient sensors (108 + 8 + 5 megapixels). The camera offers great versatility, and the main sensor manages to offer a rendering that is quite faithful to reality. Thanks to its Dual Native ISO technology, the night mode produces surprising and beautiful results, but far removed from reality. As for video, it is capable of recording up to 8K at 30 frames per second.





Little compromise

Being a lighter version, the Xiaomi Mi 11i makes some concessions to be able to benefit from a better quality-price ratio. No curved edges or a WQHD definition here, this more affordable smartphone offers a flat screen in Full HD +. This remains an excellent panel with balanced colors and good brightness thanks to OLED technology, and it even offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz for better fluidity in the interface. It’s great for watching content, and even more so with the two Dolby Atmos compatible speakers.

As for the 4,520 mAh battery, it is a little smaller than that of the classic Xiaomi Mi 11, but it is still tough enough to keep the smartphone going all day, or even longer depending on your use. And even if the Mi 11i switches to a 30 W recharge, against 55W for the model above, this is still sufficient, since we get to almost 100% in just 45 minutes. However, no wireless charging on the horizon.

And the competition?

