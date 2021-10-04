Amid Crisis, Tesla Achieves Strong Third Quarter

The third quarter was particularly strong for Tesla which confirms its figures. The Californian brand has indeed delivered some 241,300 vehicles between June and September, with a strong predominance of Model 3 and Y, since only 9,275 Model S and X were delivered during this period.

Tesla today ensures record delivery times today on the entry-level Model 3, with a wait sometimes less than a month, on a model particularly in vogue since the price reduction.





The results exceed forecasts made by analysts who expected 220,000 deliveries. Above all, this now brings Tesla’s sales to 627,000 units in 2021, three months from the end of fiscal year 2021. Unless there is a big drop in speed, Tesla should easily exceed 800,000 sales. And in the event of an exceptional last quarter, Tesla could even afford to touch the million units, which would obviously be an important moment in Tesla’s history.

Remember that Tesla is still awaiting the end of the construction of its first European “mega” factory, in Germany. Work is progressing but administrative and environmental barriers have slowed down the project.

We can easily imagine that with a European factory running at full speed, Tesla will approach the value recently announced by some forecasters, who see Tesla at 1.3 million sales at the end of 2022.