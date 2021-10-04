An INSEE study confirms the deterioration in the financial situation of

Who are the Guadeloupeans who have suffered the most financially following the first confinement to curb the Covid 19 pandemic? And how many are there? An INSEE study sheds light on the financial difficulties of assets after the first confinement, in 2020.

According to an INSEE survey published last week and based on the feelings of those surveyed, 28% of Guadeloupeans declare that their financial situation has deteriorated.

And among them, working people, temporary workers and young people. It appears that the deterioration of the financial situation is linked to the standard of living. The lower it is. More the feeling of degradation is shared.

Despite the measures deployed to support employment and household income, a drop in the standard of living of Guadeloupe has been observed according to the people who consented to the survey. Thus 1 in 3 people for the poorest against 1 in 6 people for the better-off.

It was obvious that the health and economic crisis linked to Covid-19 would push many Guadeloupeans into precariousness.

People in employment are not spared

29% of Guadeloupeans who have not been able to resort to teleworking deplore a deterioration in their financial situation. And partial unemployment was a real shortfall for the lowest wages.

The self-employed were also very exposed to the risk of a reduction or even loss of their income.

The flat-rate aid made available to them to cushion the sudden drop in activity did not always compensate for all of their usual income.





Thus, 2 in 3 artisans and traders saw their financial situation deteriorate compared to 1 in 5 executives.

In addition, temporary workers lost many job opportunities with a 17% drop in pre-employment declarations over the year, or a loss of 8,900 assignments.

A loss of earnings likely to aggravate precarious situations.

Young people, women, retirees, more impacted

Young people are the first to pay for the sharp drop in economic activity. Their difficulties increased and added up after the first confinement.

The prospects of entering the labor market or the financial problems linked to the loss of an odd job are all reasons for their living conditions to deteriorate.

Women are not spared. They are even more affected by the crisis than men in many ways. Because they are over-represented in precarious jobs and sectors in difficulty. And then, teleworking has notably upset the balance between family and professional life.

Retirees have also suffered economically. According to the study, 1 in 5 retirees perceive a deterioration in their financial situation.

Much more RSA beneficiaries

Finally, the number of Active Solidarity Income beneficiaries started to rise again in March 2020, reaching its highest level in October, i.e. 45,300 RSA beneficiaries.

And even if the figures drop significantly at the end of the year according to INSEE, in December 2020, they were still 3% higher than in 2019.