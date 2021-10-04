“An unforgettable flirting scene”: Ophélie Winter, her moving message for Bernard Tapie

They had shot together on the set of the film “Men, women: instructions for use”. The singer paid a final tribute to the one she calls her “Great friend”.

Tributes and memories continue to abound since the death of the famous businessman Bernard Tapie who died this Sunday, October 3.

And among the celebrities, Ophélie Winter also greeted him with a message posted on his Instagram account.

It must be said that the singer knew well the businessman touches everything. She had been his partner in Claude Lelouch’s film “Men, women, manual” released in 1996.

A kiss exchanged

Indeed, she had turned with him and had exchanged a kiss with Bernard Tapie. For their first film shoot … She even confided that she had secretly in love with him …





She said: “Goodbye my great friend, my playmate, my accomplice … Both novices for the first movie scene of our lives. A flirting scene that I will never forget. My first day at the movies, my first scene with you will remain engraved forever ! I love you… have a nice trip…”

By attaching two photos taken during the premiere of the film.

She referred him to a Tibetan doctor to treat his cancer

Ophélie Winter had confided in Femme Actuelle, a few months ago, to still be in contact with her former partner and to have even given him some advice about his cancer.

Advice he had declined ….

“I have it advised a fantastic Tibetan doctor. For people who do not know traditional Chinese medicine, it sounds like esotericism, but it is very effective. I told him that if he wasn’t doing chemotherapy, there was something she could do to help him. But he had already been treated… So he said no to me. “