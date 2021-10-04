Anti-Covid vaccines in the sky? Medicine opens Nobel season



The room where the Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm on December 10, 2020 (TT News Agency / Fredrik SANDBERG)

The pioneers of the freshest messenger RNA vaccines against Covid-19 or a duo of nonagenarians hitherto forgotten? The Nobel Prize for Medicine opens the famous awards season 2021 on Monday with a wide range of possibilities.



For the 120th anniversary of the awards, breakthroughs against breast cancer, experts in cell adhesion, new avenues for treatments in rheumatology, champions of epigenetics or resistance to antibiotics could also collect the laurels. , according to experts polled by AFP.

Two names are necessary as much as they are debated for the speculations around the price of “physiology or medicine”: the Hungarian Katalin Kariko and the American Drew Weissman, pioneers of messenger RNA vaccines and professors at the American University of Pennsylvania .

Their findings, published from 2005, paved the way for vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna laboratories, already administered to more than a billion people around the world to protect them from Covid-19. And the technology is also the subject of promising developments against other diseases and viruses.

Too early this year or unavoidable given their “benefit for humanity”, the slogan set by the creator of the prizes, the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896)?

Response in Stockholm from 09:30 GMT. The session of the Assembly from the Karolinska Institute began, the Nobel Foundation announced around 07:00 GMT.

– “Doubts” –



“It would be a mistake of the Nobel committee not to give the prize to the vaccine by RNA messenger this year, even if it is a little risky”, estimates Ulrika Björkstén, head of the scientific service of the Swedish public radio. Their findings could alternatively be rewarded Wednesday in chemistry, she underlines.

Sixty years after the discovery of messenger RNA by a French team (Nobel Prize for Medicine 1965), many believe, however, that the duo – which occupies important positions within the German laboratory BioNTech – may wait their turn.





The Nobel committee is known for its tendency to allow years or even decades to pass, out of scientific prudence, before awarding its richly endowed coronation (nearly one million euros per discipline).

In theory, the Nobel Will wanted to reward the actions of the past year, but this instruction has never been respected since 1901.

“They will certainly be considered for years to come, but I have doubts for this year,” said David Pendlebury of the Clarivate organization, which maintains a list of nobelists every year.

He leans towards the American Max Cooper, 88, and the Australian of French origin Jacques Miller, 90, who would thus become the two oldest laureates to win the Nobel in medicine (current record: 87 years).

Their lack of scientific recognition was already corrected in 2019 by the prestigious Lasker Medical Prize – an antechamber to the Nobel. But their absence from the Swedish charts is seen by many as an anomaly.

– The secret of the thymus –



“There must be something we don’t know,” jokes Mr Pendlebury.

The duo would finally be rewarded, more than half a century after discovering that white blood cells essential to human immunity were divided into two categories, B and T lymphocites, thus unraveling the secret of the thymus, the last human organ which we The precise function was still unknown in the 1960s.

Besides these two tandems that emerge as light favorites, many researchers have their chances, such as the pioneers of cell adhesion, the Japanese Masatoshi Takeichi, the American-Finnish Erkki Ruoslahti and the American Richard Hynes.

In epigenetics, the American David Allis and the American-Romanian Michael Grunstein for their discoveries on the role of histones in regulating the impact of genes on cells.

Against breast cancer, Americans Dennis Slamon and Mary-Claire King could be crowned for having identified risk factor genes and paved the way for treatments.

The Australian-Briton Marc Feldmann and the Briton Ravinder Maini have been mentioned for years for their discoveries against rheumatoid arthritis. Another Briton, Julian Davies, would see the end of antibiotic resistance, a matter of growing concern.

Last year, already in the midst of a pandemic, the 2020 prize went to virologists, three discoverers of the dreaded hepatitis C.

The Nobel season continues in Stockholm on Tuesday with physics, Wednesday with chemistry, ahead of the eagerly awaited and still very open literature prizes on Thursday and peace on Friday, the only prize awarded in Oslo. The most recent economy price closes the vintage next Monday.

