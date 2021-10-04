Apple Watch Series 7: pre-orders open October 8

Presented last September, the new Apple Watch did not benefit from a simultaneous release with that of the iPhone (iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini) as usual. The connected watch took a little extra month to wait and an availability date has just been announced by surprise. This new model can be pre-ordered from October 8 and the first deliveries are scheduled for October 15.

The Watch Series 7 does not upset the formula that has already proven itself over generations of watches. But this model gains a much larger screen, occupying almost the entire front surface of the case. It also gains in resistance with an IP6X standard (against dust) and a glass covering its screen 50% thicker. Charging is meant to be faster thanks to the new internal architecture coupled with the new charging base, now connected by USB-C. Apple indicates a charge 33% faster than with the Watch Series 6. For the rest, the health measures do not change, the Always-on Display is still present and the watch can now take into account cycling. In short, almost the same watch in a slightly different coating.