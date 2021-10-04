Apple’s small-format tablet reinvents itself from the ground up

The iPad mini benefits from a new design and formidable power. But its price and size make it a niche product.

This was one of the surprises of Apple’s back-to-school conference. Alongside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad mini has made a comeback. Apple’s miniature tablet finally benefits from an aesthetic overhaul, now approaching the iPad Pro, and a larger screen. It takes at least 559 euros to afford it.

The strengths of the iPad mini (2021)

A unique format

On the market, the iPad mini remains a separate product, which is intended for a very specific clientele. This product is primarily intended for people who want to walk around with a screen larger than that of a smartphone and who do not have a major productivity requirement. Once this observation has been made, it must be recognized that the iPad mini gives a unique feeling by combining absolute lightness – less than 300 grams – with a very comfortable screen -8.3 inches, against 7.9 inches for the previous version.

At home or on the go, the iPad mini is probably the best for watching a YouTube video, browsing online, playing certain video games, but also and above all reading; whether it’s a magazine or a digital book. A luxury e-reader, considering its price. Compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil will also delight drawing enthusiasts.

A very beautiful design

Aesthetically, the iPad mini looks like the iPad Air, itself inspired by the iPad Pro. In other words, the product is now devoid of a main button, the Touch ID sensor being relegated to the edge. The screen occupies a larger part of the facade.

As on the other models of iPad – except the entry-level one – and on the iPhone, there are thus flat edges which promote a good grip. In addition to the traditional “space gray”, “starlight” and pink colors, Apple offers a mauve version of its tablet with the most beautiful effect.

An improved screen

Larger, the screen is also better made than on the previous generation. Without switching to OLED or enjoying a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the panel of the iPad mini is well detailed. Reading comfort is at the rendezvous, with a very satisfactory brightness, including for outdoor use.





Maximum power

Apple integrates its latest generation processor, the A15 chip, into its iPad mini, which is also present on the iPhone 13. This configuration ensures unstoppable fluidity and above all suggests an excellent lifespan. This is far from negligible for a tablet, replaced less frequently than a smartphone.

One USB-C port

Unlike the iPhone, the iPad mini takes advantage of a USB-C port. The same as that found on other high-end iPads, MacBooks… and Android smartphones. This choice of connectivity can only be welcomed, insofar as it provides better flexibility while allowing faster charging than with a Lightning cable, Apple’s proprietary port.

The weaknesses of the iPad mini (2021)

Too high a price

Despite improvements to its iPhones, Apple has not increased prices for several years. We would have liked it to be the same with an iPad mini, which, remember, does not integrate Face ID, dual camera module, or OLED screen. Unfortunately, the iPad mini is dangerously close to 600 euros.

The iPad mini of the previous generation cost 459 euros, or 100 euros less than this new version, available from 559 euros. A price increase of more than 20%, without taking into account the price of any accessories (Apple Pencil at 135 euros and protective case at 65 euros).

No real keyboard

As mentioned above, the iPad mini is an ideal tablet for viewing all types of content. But it becomes much less relevant when it comes to producing it. In both vertical and horizontal positions, the virtual keyboard is not the most comfortable to use.

Unfortunately, due to the compact size, Apple does not offer a case with a physical keyboard, as is the case on other models. If you’re going to use the iPad mini for work – and writing, using a Bluetooth keyboard will prove essential. Which is rather contradictory with the nomadic character of the product.

Conclusion

If we stick to the uses for which the iPad mini is intended (Web, video, reading), the new compact tablet from Apple is therefore a success. The design is finally worthy of a 2021 device, its screen improves and its power is limitless. The format, which is aimed at a rather small clientele, allows it to slip into any bag or to accompany the user in transport.

But the iPad mini suffers from two major flaws. On the one hand the impossibility of making it a productivity tool without an external Bluetooth keyboard, on the other hand a too high price of 559 euros. Sold for 110 euros more, the iPad Air will be a better choice for those who also want to work on their tablet.