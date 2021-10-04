Atelier Sophie 2 is coming to Tokyo Game Show 2021 – News

As the name suggests, it will be time to reunite with Sophie Neuenmuller, already the heroine of her own episode in 2016, in a game that continues the adventures of Sophie and Plachta. After leaving their hometown of Kirchen Bell, the two friends discover a gigantic tree, identical to the one Plachta saw in a dream. As they get closer, a mysterious vortex sucks them in. Sophie will then wake up alone in a whole new alien world called Erde Wiege, where she will soon hear about an alchemist named Plachta who lives on the outskirts of town, in her studio. Once there, she will meet this famous Plachta, and even if the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she does not recognize Sophie. She can nevertheless count on an aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, to help her.

For this new episode, the developers wanted a better mix of rhythm, especially on the combat side, which will be triggered instantly without loading time as soon as the player crosses the path of an enemy. The combat teams will be extended to six members, three in front and three in the rear, to form two distinct trios which act in concert. What theoretically energize the strategic aspect, we are told, in particular with combined attacks (Dual Trigger) and spell fusion.