Atelier Sophie 2 is coming to Tokyo Game Show 2021 – News

As the name suggests, it will be time to reunite with Sophie Neuenmuller, already the heroine of her own episode in 2016, in a game that continues the adventures of Sophie and Plachta. After leaving their hometown of Kirchen Bell, the two friends discover a gigantic tree, identical to the one Plachta saw in a dream. As they get closer, a mysterious vortex sucks them in. Sophie will then wake up alone in a whole new alien world called Erde Wiege, where she will soon hear about an alchemist named Plachta who lives on the outskirts of town, in her studio. Once there, she will meet this famous Plachta, and even if the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she does not recognize Sophie. She can nevertheless count on an aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, to help her.
For this new episode, the developers wanted a better mix of rhythm, especially on the combat side, which will be triggered instantly without loading time as soon as the player crosses the path of an enemy. The combat teams will be extended to six members, three in front and three in the rear, to form two distinct trios which act in concert. What theoretically energize the strategic aspect, we are told, in particular with combined attacks (Dual Trigger) and spell fusion.
Alchemy also remains at the heart of concerns, with a system of synthesizer panels, already present in the spin off Mysterious, where materials are placed to create new items. Panels will come regularly to facilitate the manufacture of objects, while other smaller panels will test their spirit of synthesis, in every sense of the word.
No one will of course escape the pre-order bonuses, collector’s editions and PVC figures on the Japanese side, with in particular the possibility of unlocking four outfits inspired by previous episodes (Sophie DX, Faris, Ryza 2 and Lydie & Suelle) provided to have an old backup available. Count 11,935 yen (92 €) for the Premium Box with a code for a costume in DLC, a mini-soundtrack including additional tracks, a visual book and a poster in B3 format. For the Special Collection Box, we go down to 23,100 yen (179 €), the price to pay to leave with the contents of the above-mentioned edition, but also two transparent pockets, a whale keychain, an A1 size awning and the essential press – crystal paper.