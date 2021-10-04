ATP launches internal investigation into Alexander Zverev’s behavior towards his ex-girlfriend at the 2019 Shanghai Masters 1000

The ATP finally seizes the Zverev file. Monday, October 4, 2021, the body that governs the world men’s table announced the launch of an internal investigation into the behavior of the German player during the Shanghai Masters 1000 in 2019.

In an article published on Slate at the end of August 2021, his former partner Olga Sharypova had accused him of physical and emotional abuse throughout 2019. She mentioned in particular a very violent episode in Shanghai, on October 9 and 10, 2019, where she had injected herself with insulin after an argument, and where he had beaten and insulted her. On October 10, during the post-round of 16 interview with world number 4, marks were visible on the left side of his neck.

An Independent Safeguarding Report, commissioned by the ATP earlier in the season, has been completed. It represents a key element of the ATP’s overall safeguarding review to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse. – ATP Tour (@atptour) October 4, 2021

“The charges against Alexander Zverev are serious and it is our responsibility to take them into account”ATP boss Massimo Calvelli said. “We hope that the investigation will establish the facts and determine an appropriate response”, he continued, specifying that the player took note of the investigation and denies the facts with which he is accused.





The launch of this investigation comes as ATP has just received an independent report commissioned at the start of the season on the protection of abuses concerning adults and minors who revolve around the professional circuit.