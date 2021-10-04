ATP opens internal investigation against Alexander Zverev accused of domestic violence

Alexander Zverev is now under close surveillance. He who, at the start of the last US Open, had decreed no longer wishing to bring up “the affair”, will undoubtedly have to answer the questions that ATP will not fail to raise in the coming weeks. The world tennis body announced on Monday the opening of an internal investigation targeting the Olympic champion in Tokyo, accused by his friend, Olga Sharypova, of domestic violence.
Following this second wave of revelations, Zverev announced that he had initiated legal proceedings against Slate and the author of the investigation, the American journalist Ben Rothenberg.
All this therefore ended up moving the ATP, which recognizes, through the voice of its CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Massimo Calvelli, now paying serious and particular attention to the subject: “The allegations against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to respond to them. We hope that our investigation will enable us to establish the facts and determine the appropriate follow-up action. We understand that Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations. We will also monitor any further legal development following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in German courts ”, thus declared the general manager in a press release.
This internal investigation comes in the wake of the receipt of a report commissioned by ATP earlier in the season to an independent structure, responsible for evaluating and recommending the rules for the protection and guarantee of adults and minors involved in professional tennis against all forms of abuse.