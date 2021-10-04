Audiences: “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” very broad leader in front of “Specter”, Arte in form with “Big Eyes”

Yesterday evening, TF1 rose to the top of the audiences with “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” (2008), the famous comedy by and with Dany Boon. The feature film also embodied by Kad Merad attracted 6.14 million viewers according to Médiamétrie. The audience share of individuals aged four and over (4+) reached 29.6%, while the market share of Women responsible for purchases under fifty (FRDA-50) rose. at 33.1%. TF1 is thus very broad leader on the commercial target last night.

During its previous broadcast on Sunday, May 26, 2019, “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” had gathered 6.64 million moviegoers (31.3% 4+ / 38.8% FRDA-50).

France 2 follows with “Specter” (2015), the James Bond with Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux, directed by Sam Mendes. The feature film intrigued 3.61 million spy enthusiasts, or 18.6% of the public (15.0% FRDA-50).

During its previous broadcast on France 2 on Sunday 06 December 2020, “Specter” had convinced 4.74 million viewers (21.2% 4+ / 20.1% FRDA-50).

On France 3, “Murdoch’s investigations” interested 2.15 million people in front of the two unpublished episodes, which represents an audience share of 9.7% (4.6% on the FRDA-50). Last week, they were on average 2.24 million at the rendezvous (10.6% 4+ / 6.0% FRDA-50).

“Forbidden zone” in small form

M6, for its part, relied on a new number of “Zone interdite”, presented by Florence de Soultrait and produced by C. Production. The evening devoted to second homes attracted 1.74 million fans, or 8.4% of the public. The market share for housewives under the age of fifty is 13.1%.

The previous issue of “Zone interdite”, broadcast on Sunday, September 12, attracted 2.31 million viewers (11.3% 4+ / 21.1% FRDA-50).

On the side of other channels, Arte wins with the film “Big Eyes, directed by Tim Burton in 2014, which conquered 970,000 viewers, or 4.4% of the public and 3.8% of the FRDA-50. W9 follows with “The school is over” the comedy of Anne Depétrini which gathered 738,000 viewers (3.3% 4+ / 5.2% FRDA-50).