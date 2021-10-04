Audiences – First return to school: TF1 is doing well while France 2 and France 3 are in decline – M6 stable over one year – CNews further reduces its gap with BFM TV

Return with a bang for TF1, whose audience share increased in September, unlike France 2 and France 3, while news channels are progressing, according to monthly data from Médiamétrie published on Monday. In September, TF1 recorded a 20% audience share (PDA), up 1.2 audience points over one year, driven in particular by its news reports, during the week and at weekends, and their well-attended political interviews, like that of Prime Minister Jean Castex on the 8pm newscast on September 30, followed by 6.6 million viewers.

In addition to the France-Finland match which drew 6.9 million viewers, new fiction and entertainment also contributed to the performance of the first channel.

The new series “Mensonges” with Audrey Fleurot and Daniel Ducret has attracted up to 6.7 million viewers and the new seasons of the channel’s flagship shows, such as Koh Lanta, The Voice all stars or Dance with the stars, have regained their audience.

In total, the channels of the TF1 group (including TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries films and LCI) recorded 27.6% of PDA (+1.4 point over one year), driven by the performance of the flagship channel TF1.





On the other hand, France 2 and France 3 suffer on this re-entry from a high basis of comparison since last year the two public channels had benefited from the exceptional programming of the Tour de France in September due to the health crisis.

Consequence: the audience share of France 2 reached 14.2%, down 2.2 points, that of France 3 fell by 0.9 point to 9.4%. The public group France Télévisions recorded an audience share of 28.4%, down 3.4 points over one year, also penalized by the decline in France 4 (0.7%, i.e. -0.4 point on a year).

France 5’s audience share remains stable at 3.3%.

Back to school without a hitch for M6 which achieves the same audience share at 9% than last year. The Franco-German chain Arte, with European ambitions, increased to 3% of PDA (+0.4 points).

All the 24-hour news channels are seeing their audience share increase.

BFMTV retains its first place (2.9%, or +0.4 point), followed by CNews which narrows its gap (2.2%, +0.7 point), then LCI (1.1%, +0.1 point) and franceinfo (0.8%, +0.1 point).