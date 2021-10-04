Audiences Sunday: Records for Ruquier, Rissouli, Mathoux, Féraud, Letellier and Margotton

Mid-day newspapers

TF1’s “13 Hours” – Anne-Claire Coudray : 5.26 million (36.7%).

The “13 Hours” of France 2 – Leila Kaddour : 2.46 million (17.1%).

The “12.45” from M6 – Nathalie Renoux: 1.71 million (12.1%).

Large leader, Anne-Claire Coudray is down over a week.

Over a week, Leïla Kaddour is almost stable on France 2.

Access prime time

“Seven to eight” * (TF1): 3.22 million (20.0%).

“Children of TV” (France 2)** : 2.50 million (13.4%).

“66 minutes – Large format” (M6): 1.57 million (9.7%).

“Political C” (France 5): 844,000 (5.1%).

“The mysteries of love” (TMC): 652,000 (2.9%).





“The Children of TV” is its record audience for the season and equal its highest in PDA since the start of the school year.

Season record for “Political C” on the two main criteria.

“66 minutes – Large format” is at its lowest in PDA this season.

Evening papers

TF1’s “20 Hours” – Anne-Claire Coudray (TF1): 6.24 million (27.5%).

The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Laurent Delahousse (France 2) : 5.05 million (22.4%).

The “19.45” of M6 – Nathalie Renoux (M6): 2.51 million (12.0%).

The “19/20 national” of France 3 – Catherine matausch (France 3): 2.74 million (14.3%).

Still largely the leader in the evening, Anne-Claire Coudray shows a slight decline on TF1.

On France 2, Laurent Delahousse is also down over a week.

The second part of the evening

“One day, one destiny” (France 2): 511,000 (9.2%).

“Exclusive survey” (M6): 475,000 (7.7%).

“Exclusive investigation” dedicated to Bernard Tapie did not sign a good audience on M6.

The sport



Cycling – Paris Roubaix (France 3): 2.78 million (21.8%).

“Stage 2” (France 3): 1.87 million (8.2%).

“Téléfoot” (TF1): 969,000 (13.2%).

“Auto Moto” (TF1): 897,000 (15.0%).

“Turbo” (M6): 808,000 (9.0%).

“Canal football club” (Canal +): 608,000 (3.0%).

“Canal rugby cub” (Canal +): 369,000 (1.6%).

Paris Roubaix was very popular on France 3.

“Auto Moto” is the highest in number of viewers since the start of the school year. It is also the best performance since April 11.

“Téléfoot” also signs its best audience of the new school year.

The “CFC” is also at its highest in audience on Canal +. Just like “Turbo” on M6.

Others

“Seven to eight life” (TF1): 1.98 million (15.8%).

“Grand slam” (France 3): 1.64 million (12.2%).

“Sunday in politics” (France 3): 809,000 (6.9%).

Since the start of the school year, the magazine “Seven to eight life” has reached the highest number of viewers on TF1.

The political meeting of France 3, “Dimanche en politique”, which received Gabriel Attal, reached its best audience and its best audience share of the season.

The game hosted by Cyril Féraud recorded its best performance in audience since the start of the school year on France 3.

