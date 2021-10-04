Aulas gives a layer on arbitration!

Zapping Goal! Football club OL – Lorient: the debrief and the presentation of the derby

It was on a last-minute penalty awarded by VAR that ASSE snatched a point yesterday against OL, thanks to Wahbi Khazri. A scenario that OL do not seem to have digested well.

If the Rhone club does not rise up against the decisions taken in Geoffroy-Guichard, it has issued a press release to complain about the use of the VAR. “Several decisions have cost OL dearly since the start of the season, plague the Lyon club. Against Lorient, OL could not do better than a draw on the numerical side, allowing two precious points to slip away. And in Paris, perhaps the team could have maintained their advantage without this penalty too generously granted to PSG. If the VAR worked well during the derby on Sunday evening, we can regret that this was not always the case. Why did certain disputed actions not lead to intervention by the VAR? And why such a lack of homogeneity in certain phases of the game, where different decisions are applied for similar actions? These are questions that video assistance should not raise ”. Jean-Michel Aulas had already lost his temper against the VAR in recent weeks. “A sore for football”, according to him.

