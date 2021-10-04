Barbados changes status to become a Republic, December 1, 20

From December 1, 2021, the status of the island of Barbados changes. Queen Elizabeth II of England will no longer be Barbados’ head of state. This island, nicknamed the Little England of the Caribbean, will officially be a Republic.

The Barbados Chamber of Deputies voted unanimously, on September 29, 2021, to amend the Constitution bequeathed to the country by the United Kingdom in 1966. Thus, on November 30, 2021, the day of the 55th anniversary of the United Kingdom independence, Barbados will become a Republic.

Since 1625, the year the first English arrived in Barbados, the head of state has always been the British monarch.

Barbados, called Little England or Little England by its neighbors, was Britain’s favorite colony in the Caribbean. The vast majority of tourists visiting the country today come from the United Kingdom.







From December 1, 2021, the status of the island changes.

During the parliamentary debate, Mia Mottley, eighth Prime Minister since Independence, recalled that since 1998 the successive governments of Barbados have wanted a statutory evolution of the country.

If we must continue to ask Buckingham Palace for authorization to appoint our ambassadors to countries that do not belong to the Commonwealth, we cannot say that the state of Barbados really holds full powers. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.







A status that evolves without hindrance

The only opposition member in the Barbadian Assembly, Bishop Joseph Atherley, voted in favor of a change of status. He hopes the transition process is legal and will not be overturned by the British parliament.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados has all the power to change the status. In 2018, his party won all 30 constituencies with 70% of the popular vote.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that Barbados’ change of status only concerns the government and people of the island. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that relations between Britain and Barbados will not be severed.

Sandra Mason, the current Governor General of Barbados, will be her country’s first President.







Changes will affect certain institutions. The forces of order called “Royal Barbados Police Force” will become “Barbados Police Service”.

Barbados will remain a member country of the Commonwealth of Nations, the organization that brings together the former British colonies. It will join Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, the only other Caribbean States with the status of Republic.