Barça: Koeman fired Thursday, confirmed Saturday, what a bug!

After the new debacle of FC Barcelona in Lisbon last Wednesday, Joan Laporta had made his decision: Roland Koeman would be fired on Friday. Finally, a discussion with the principal concerned changed everything.

How can Ronald Koeman still sit the bench of FC Barcelona? Some supporters and observers wonder. The Catalans have had a series of poor performances since the start of the season. The Dutch coach’s team even took a few “slaps” against Bayern Munich (0-3), against Benfica (0-3). The match in Lisbon was to be Ronald Koeman’s last at the head of FC Barcelona. The club already finds itself in a very delicate position in the Champions League with these two heavy defeats. In La Liga, Barça occupies only 9th place in the standings, with one day less. But ultimately, Ronald Koeman still clings to his place. The Catalan media Sport tells the underside of this turnaround. Joan Laporta had made up his mind after the match against Benfica. He was to announce to the press that he was separating from his trainer.





Laporta surprised everyone

Last Thursday, at noon, the day after the debacle, a meal was held on the occasion of the vote for the Aldo Rovira award, electing the best player of last season. The president of FC Barcelona had expressed his annoyance at the composition chosen by Ronald Koeman. The latter had returned to three defenders while his team had shown positive things against Levante a few days earlier with a defense to four. Joan Laporta used the word “Irreconcilable” speaking about the situation with Ronald Koeman. He informed the board of directors of his decision. And yet, before communicating officially, he saw fit to call the main party to discuss. However, the two men did not speak to each other during the whole trip back to Barcelona while a small corridor separated them in the plane. The two men spoke at length. Joan Laporta finally decided to renew her trust in him. He warned the strong men of FC Barcelona, ​​all surprised when they woke up last Saturday. A few hours later, Barça lost again, and against a direct competitor: Atlético de Madrid (0-2).