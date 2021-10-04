barely landed in Europe, the Jeep Gladiator becomes more ferocious

Zapping Autonews Ford Expedition (2022): the large American SUV on video

The Jeep Gladiator transformed by Militem is equipped with a specific body kit allowing it to display a much more robust look, even “charismatic” in the words of the preparer. The pickup features a black honeycomb grille at the front as well as widened carbon fiber (or body-color painted) fenders at the four corners. Beneath its generous new wheel arches, the Ferōx-T houses specific 20-inch rims combined with 35-inch off-road Cooper tires. The look of the rear part of the pick-up is completely transformed thanks to a roll bar placed on the body and incorporating LED light bars. The Militem Ferōx-T finally sports electrically retractable running boards, smoked front and rear lights for an intimidating appearance, as well as optional LED packs for the front bumper or the cabin.

Smooth technical optimizations

The Militem Ferōx-T uses the mechanics of the American Jeep Gladiator, namely a 3.6 V6 gasoline engine of 285 hp and 353 Nm of torque, delivered to all four wheels via a robust 8-speed transmission. Militem is not satisfied with the aesthetic aspect of the Jeep Gladiator but also offers a body covered with a high-engineering material usually used in the nautical world. The customer keeps the choice for the color of the coating. A standard tow bar allows you to take full advantage of the vehicle’s towing capacity of up to 3500 kg. Two Black Performance outlets take place at the end of an optimized exhaust system, with a Dual-Mode function allowing the vehicle’s sound to be modified via a button on the center console. The pickup can also be elevated using a homemade suspension kit with twin-tank aluminum shocks and carbon fiber finishes that raise the ride height by 2 inches (5cm).





An Adventure Pack to go further

Thanks to the Adventure Pack, the Militem Ferōx-T can be fitted with complete wheels with 20-inch rims and 35-inch Cooper Mud Terrain studded tires. Thus equipped, the Gladiator can take any side road without ever lacking traction. The Adventure pack also includes the application of an anti-scratch paint on the bumpers and wheel arches as well as the installation of a snorkel in the front, allowing the engine to breathe even when the pick-up. up crosses a deep stream. Among the other equipment dedicated to “adventure” off the beaten track, the Ferōx-T is also equipped with a luggage rack with LED headlights for better off-road driving.

The price of Militem Ferōx-T starts at € 97,490 excl. Tax in Italy, this price being adjusted for each market.