Barely launched and already a price drop for the Reno 6 Pro, aka Oppo’s new premium smartphone

With a 90Hz AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and very efficient fast charging, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro has it all. Especially since at the moment, it is benefiting from a promotion dropping its price to 749.90 euros instead of 799 euros at the start.

At the beginning of September, the manufacturer Oppo presents the two new stars of its Reno range: the Oppo Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro. The pro version stands out from the classic model with a more premium design and a more muscular processor. It is part of the top of the basket and is becoming more affordable today thanks to a nice discount of 50 euros on its original price.

The essentials to remember about the Oppo Reno 6 Pro

A beautiful 90 Hz AMOLED FHD + display

The great power of the Snapdragon 870 5G

SuperVOOC 2.0 very fast charging up to 65 W

A 50-megapixel photo sensor co-developed with Sony

Instead of an introductory price of 799 euros, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone (12 + 256 GB) is currently on sale at 749.90 euros on Amazon.

A design that looks like a Pro

Among the two models of the Reno 6 series, we quickly realize that the 6 Pro exudes top of the range and stands out from the classic version by its particularly neat design. Indeed, the Pro model of the Reno 6 has curved edges and takes the look of the X3 Neo. On the screen side, the Pro is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which makes navigation much smoother. It should also be noted that the Reno 6 Pro is HDR10 + compatible, ensuring it a very good image quality.

A solid Qualcomm processor and super fast charging

For its Pro version, Oppo has bet on excellent components, and adopts the chip from Qualcomm, namely the Snapdragon 870 5G, coupled with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. This setup is not only optimized for 5G, but it delivers a smooth, everyday experience with no slowdowns. This chip will have enough power to keep up with the pace, whatever tasks it is given. The Reno 6 Pro runs on Android 11 associated with the ColorOS11 interface, the manufacturer’s most successful.





You can also count on a good autonomy thanks to its 4500 mAh battery, but especially the 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charge. This technology allows the Reno 6 Pro to be fully charged in about 28 minutes. It is one of the most efficient fast charges on the market. In a few minutes, you will already have plenty to start with for an evening, you will never run out of battery, or at least only for 30 minutes.

A promising camera

Regarding photography, the pro version of the Reno 6 incorporates a quadruple photo sensor: 50 + 16 + 13 + 2 megapixels. Together, they offer good versatility. Even if we did not have the opportunity to test the smartphone, the photo sensor co-developed with Sony promises beautiful shots. The manufacturer has integrated some new features, in particular an exclusive Video Portrait Pro mode which allows you to obtain a beautiful bokeh effect around the subject, to detach it from the scene.

