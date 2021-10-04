Battlefield 2042 at € 60.50 on Xbox Series X instead of € 79 at some retailers | Xbox one

FPS fans are undoubtedly eagerly awaiting the release of Battlefield 2042, the new installment in the franchise which will be available on November 19th. If you were planning on purchasing the game in physical version on Xbox Series X, here’s a great deal that you should like.

Battlefield 2042 for Xbox Series X at the best price

The game is currently priced at € 60.50 on Amazon. This is currently one of the best prices for this version dedicated to the Xbox Series X which normally sells for € 79.99. The title is not Smart Delivery compatible, so take care to buy the right version of the game for your console.

Battlefield ™ 2042 features combat on a scale never seen before on vast battlefields. Players will participate in several experiences including an enhanced version of Conquest and Breakthrough modes, as well as Battlefield ™ Portal mode, a new community platform where players can create, share and experience unexpected battles from the past, present and future of Battlefield, as well as a brand new experience called the Battlefield ™ Hazard Zone.



Also available on Xbox One

If you are more interested in the Xbox One version, it is also available at a reduced price on several sites. In particular, it is possible to pre-order the game on Xbox One for € 52.80 instead of € 69.99.

